* Benchmark Henry Hub at lowest price since Sept 2009

* Mild weather, record-high inventories continue to weigh

* Gas futures edge higher after fresh 10-year spot low

* Coming up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, April 2 U.S. spot natural gas prices fell across the country for a sixth time in seven sessions on Monday, with record-high inventories and production coupled with mild spring weather pushing benchmark Henry Hub gas to its lowest in more than two years.

Despite the return of weekday industrial demand, gas at the U.S. benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana slid 12 cents on average to $1.88 per million British thermal units, its lowest price since September 2009, Reuters data showed.

Hub cash prices lost 2 cents on Friday for gas delivered through Monday and are down more than $3, or 62 percent, from their 2011 high of $4.92 hit during a June heatwave.

Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since mid-September and have failed to break above $3 this year. Monday's daily Hub average was also below the year-ago price of $4.32.

On NYMEX, the front-month contract traded late up about 2 cents at $2.142, after sliding early to a 10-year spot chart low of $2.069.

In major consuming markets, gas for Tuesday delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 slid 10 cents on average to $2.06, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 2 cents lower on the day at $1.97.

Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen mostly in the high 50s to low 60s Fahrenheit for the next several days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.

The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Sunday called for above-normal readings for much of the mid-Continent and normal readings along the East Coast. Some below-normal temperatures were expected only in the West.

PRODUCTION BIG PROBLEM FOR PRICES

Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count rose by six to 658 after hitting a 10-year low of 652 the prior week. It was the first gain in the gas rig count in 12 weeks. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )

The steady drop in dry gas drilling this year -- the gas count is still down nearly 30 percent since peaking at 936 in mid-October -- had stirred expectations that low gas prices would finally force producers to curb gas output and tighten supplies.

But the drop has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows, which are still estimated to be at or near record highs, primarily due to rising output from shale.

U.S. Energy Information Administration production data last week offered little hope for the bulls, with January gross gas output climbing to a record of 72.85 billion cubic feet per day, eclipsing the previous peak of 72.68 bcfd in November.

The slight drop the agency reported for December, the first measurable decline since well freeze-offs curbed output the prior winter, had raised expectations that producers might finally be curtailing output.

Some analysts say the gas-directed rig count may have to drop below 600 to reduce flowing supplies significantly, noting the producer shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in pure dry gas output.

Most analysts do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until later this year.

INVENTORY WORRIES

EIA data on Thursday showed gas inventories rose by 57 bcf to 2.437 trillion cubic feet.

The build, the second in 2012 and the largest ever for March, drove stocks further into record territory for this time of year and sharply widened the already-huge surpluses to year-ago and the five-year average.

Utilities typically build inventories from April through October to help meet peak winter heating needs, but builds this year started two weeks earlier than usual. Storage is set to finish the month near 2.5 tcf, about 60 percent above normal and well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 30 bcf to 49 bcf versus last year's adjusted draw of 29 bcf and the five-year average build for that week of 8 bcf.

The inventory surplus will provide a hefty cushion to meet any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this year. It is expected to grow further in coming weeks, at least until stronger air-conditioning demand slows builds.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

Nuclear plant outages were running at about 23,000 megawatts, or 23 percent, on Monday, up from 20,900 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 20,500 MW.

Traders said the outages should add more than 1 bcf to daily gas demand.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)

04/02/12 03/30/12 Henry Hub 1.88 2.00 New York city gate 2.06 2.16 Chicago city gate 1.97 1.99 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 1.78 1.80 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 1.91 1.86 Southern California Border 2.16 2.12 Katy Hub (East Texas) 1.83 1.92 Waha (West Texas) 1.80 1.91 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 1.96 2.04 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 1.90 1.98

For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>

RELATED LINKS

