* Benchmark Henry Hub up from lowest price since Sept 2009

* Cooler weather on tap but record storage still weighs

* Gas futures edge higher after Monday's 10-year low

* Coming up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, April 3 U.S. spot natural gas prices rose across the country on Tuesday for the first time in three sessions, as a bout of cooler weather helped lift near-term demand despite record-high inventories and production.

Gas at the U.S. benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana rose 6 cents on average to $1.94 per million British thermal units. It slipped 12 cents on Monday to $1.88, its lowest price since September 2009, Reuters data showed.

However, Hub cash prices are still down nearly $3, or 61 percent, from their 2011 high of $4.92 hit during a June heatwave.

Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since mid-September and have failed to break above $3 this year.

Tuesday's daily Hub average was also below the April monthly index of $2.19 and the year-ago price of $4.21.

On NYMEX, the front-month contract traded late up about 2 cents at $2.175, after sliding on Monday to a 10-year spot chart low of $2.069.

In major consuming markets, gas for Wednesday delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6, the day's biggest gainer on the cooler forecast, rose 23 cents on average to $2.29, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 14 cents higher on the day at $2.11.

Low temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen slipping into the high 30s or low 40s Fahrenheit for the next several days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.

The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Monday called for above-normal readings for about the western two-thirds of the nation, and mostly normal readings on the East Coast.

PRODUCTION BIG PROBLEM FOR PRICES

Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count rose by six to 658 after hitting a 10-year low of 652 the prior week. It was the first gain in the gas rig count in 12 weeks. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )

The steady drop in dry gas drilling this year -- the gas count is still down nearly 30 percent since peaking at 936 in mid-October -- had stirred expectations that low prices would finally force producers to curb gas output and tighten supplies.

But the drop has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows, which are still estimated to be at or near record high levels, primarily due to rising output from shale.

U.S. Energy Information Administration production data last week offered little hope for bulls, with January gross gas output climbing to a record of 72.85 billion cubic feet per day, eclipsing the previous peak of 72.68 bcfd in November.

The slight drop the agency reported for December, the first measurable decline since well freeze-offs curbed output in January and February 2011, had raised expectations that producers might finally be curtailing output.

Some analysts say the gas-directed rig count may have to drop below 600 to reduce flowing supplies significantly, noting the producer shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in pure dry gas output.

Most analysts do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until later this year.

INVENTORY WORRIES

EIA data last week showed gas inventories rose to 2.437 trillion cubic feet, driving stocks further into record territory for this time of year and sharply widening the already huge surpluses to a year earlier and the five-year average. .

Utilities typically build inventories from April through October to help meet peak winter heating needs, but builds this year started two weeks earlier than usual. Storage is set to finish the month near 2.5 tcf, about 60 percent above normal and easily above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report ranged from 27 bcf to 37 bcf versus last year's adjusted draw of 29 bcf and the five-year average build for that week of 8 bcf.

The inventory surplus will provide a hefty cushion to meet any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this year. It is expected to grow further in coming weeks, at least until stronger air conditioning demand slows builds.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

Nuclear plant outages were running at about 22,700 megawatts, or 23 percent, on Tuesday, up from 13,800 MW out a year ago and the five-year outage rate of about 21,400 MW.

Traders said the outages should add more than 1 bcf to daily gas demand.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)

04/03/12 04/02/12 Henry Hub 1.94 1.88 New York citygate 2.29 2.06 Chicago citygate 2.11 1.97 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 1.90 1.78 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.01 1.91 Southern California border 2.30 2.16 Katy Hub (East Texas) 1.95 1.83 Waha (West Texas) 1.96 1.80 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.12 1.96 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.06 1.90

For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>

