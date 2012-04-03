* Benchmark Henry Hub up from lowest price since Sept 2009
* Cooler weather on tap but record storage still weighs
* Gas futures edge higher after Monday's 10-year low
* Coming up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, April 3 U.S. spot natural gas prices
rose across the country on Tuesday for the first time in three
sessions, as a bout of cooler weather helped lift near-term
demand despite record-high inventories and production.
Gas at the U.S. benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH
in Louisiana rose 6 cents on average to $1.94 per million
British thermal units. It slipped 12 cents on Monday to $1.88,
its lowest price since September 2009, Reuters data showed.
However, Hub cash prices are still down nearly $3, or 61
percent, from their 2011 high of $4.92 hit during a June
heatwave.
Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since mid-September
and have failed to break above $3 this year.
Tuesday's daily Hub average was also below the April monthly
index of $2.19 and the year-ago price of $4.21.
On NYMEX, the front-month contract traded late up about 2
cents at $2.175, after sliding on Monday to a 10-year spot chart
low of $2.069.
In major consuming markets, gas for Wednesday delivery on
the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6, the
day's biggest gainer on the cooler forecast, rose 23 cents on
average to $2.29, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 14 cents
higher on the day at $2.11.
Low temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen
slipping into the high 30s or low 40s Fahrenheit for the next
several days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.
The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Monday called for above-normal readings for about the western
two-thirds of the nation, and mostly normal readings on the East
Coast.
PRODUCTION BIG PROBLEM FOR PRICES
Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count rose by six to 658 after hitting a 10-year low of 652 the
prior week. It was the first gain in the gas rig count in 12
weeks.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
The steady drop in dry gas drilling this year -- the gas
count is still down nearly 30 percent since peaking at 936 in
mid-October -- had stirred expectations that low prices would
finally force producers to curb gas output and tighten supplies.
But the drop has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows,
which are still estimated to be at or near record high levels,
primarily due to rising output from shale.
U.S. Energy Information Administration production data last
week offered little hope for bulls, with January gross gas
output climbing to a record of 72.85 billion cubic feet per day,
eclipsing the previous peak of 72.68 bcfd in November.
The slight drop the agency reported for December, the first
measurable decline since well freeze-offs curbed output in
January and February 2011, had raised expectations that
producers might finally be curtailing output.
Some analysts say the gas-directed rig count may have to
drop below 600 to reduce flowing supplies significantly, noting
the producer shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays
still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any
reductions in pure dry gas output.
Most analysts do not expect any major slowdown in gas output
until later this year.
INVENTORY WORRIES
EIA data last week showed gas inventories rose to 2.437
trillion cubic feet, driving stocks further into record
territory for this time of year and sharply widening the already
huge surpluses to a year earlier and the five-year average.
.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Utilities typically build inventories from April through
October to help meet peak winter heating needs, but builds this
year started two weeks earlier than usual. Storage is set to
finish the month near 2.5 tcf, about 60 percent above normal and
easily above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report ranged
from 27 bcf to 37 bcf versus last year's adjusted draw of 29 bcf
and the five-year average build for that week of 8 bcf.
The inventory surplus will provide a hefty cushion to meet
any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this
year. It is expected to grow further in coming weeks, at least
until stronger air conditioning demand slows builds.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
Nuclear plant outages were running at about 22,700
megawatts, or 23 percent, on Tuesday, up from 13,800 MW out a
year ago and the five-year outage rate of about 21,400 MW.
Traders said the outages should add more than 1 bcf to daily
gas demand.
Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous
day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)
04/03/12 04/02/12
Henry Hub 1.94 1.88
New York citygate 2.29 2.06
Chicago citygate 2.11 1.97
Panhandle (Mid-continent) 1.90 1.78
Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.01 1.91
Southern California border 2.30 2.16
Katy Hub (East Texas) 1.95 1.83
Waha (West Texas) 1.96 1.80
Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.12 1.96
Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.06 1.90
(Editing by Dale Hudson)