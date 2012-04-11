* Benchmark Henry Hub still above last week's 31-mth low
* Prices fall across the nation for fourth straight day
* Gas futures sink to 10-year low under $2/mmBtu
* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. spot natural gas prices
fell across the nation on Wednesday, most of them for a fourth
straight trading day, as milder spring weather curbed any
late-season heating or early cooling demand.
In addition, record-high inventories and production and
weaker gas futures -- falling to 10-year lows under $2 per
million British thermal units -- added more weight to the
downside, traders said.
Gas for delivery at the nation's benchmark supply point
Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana slid 8 cents on average to
$1.91 per mmBtu, just above last week's $1.88 low, its lowest
price since September 2009, Reuters data showed.
Late deals were done at a roughly 9-cent discount to the
front-month May natural gas contract on the New York Mercantile
Exchange, little changed from deals done late Tuesday at
an 11-cent discount.
Hub cash prices are also down over $3, or 61 percent, from
their 2011 high of $4.92, reached during a June heat wave.
Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since mid-September
and have failed to break above $3 this year.
Wednesday's daily Hub average remained below the April
monthly index of $2.19 and the year-ago price of $4.05.
In afternoon trade on the NYMEX, the front-month contract
was down about 5 cents near a 10-year spot chart low of $1.981.
In major consuming markets, gas for Thursday delivery on the
Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 also slid 8
cents on average to $2.09, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 4
cents lower on the day at $2.01.
Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen
climbing into the low to mid-60s degrees Fahrenheit over the
next several days, according to the Weather Channel's
weather.com.
The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Tuesday again called for above-normal readings for about the
eastern third and western third of the nation and some
below-normal readings across the midcontinent.
RECORD INVENTORIES
U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed
total gas inventories rose to 2.479 trillion cubic feet, driving
stocks further into record territory for this time of year.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Injection estimates for this week's EIA report ranged from
15 billion cubic feet to 41 bcf, with most traders and analysts
expecting data will show a build of about 25 bcf when it is
released on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed. Stocks rose an
adjusted 7 bcf in the same week last year, and the five-year
average increase for that week is 22 bcf.
PRODUCTION ALSO STILL AT RECORD HIGHS
The EIA's short-term energy outlook on Tuesday offered
little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its
estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third
straight month.
EIA said it expects 2012 gas output to climb by 3 bcf per
day, or 4.5 percent, to a record 69.22 bcfd, up from its March
outlook that had output this year at 67.91 bcf daily.
EIA also forecast a significant 2.8 bcf per day, or 4.3
percent, gain in consumption this year, primarily due to more
utility switching from pricier coal to cheaper gas, but it was
not expected to be enough to tighten an oversupplied gas market.
Production growth is expected to slow this year as low
prices hit plans for new drilling, but the sharp decline in the
Baker Hughes gas rig count -- down about 31 percent since
peaking at 936 in October -- has not yet reduced output partly
due to increased drilling efficiency.
The gas-directed rig count has fallen in 12 of the last 13
weeks, sinking last week to its lowest in nearly 10 years, but
rising output from shale has kept production on an upward track.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about
25,600 megawatts, or 26 percent, on Wednesday, near the same
rate as a year ago and up from the five-year outage rate of
about 23,800 MW.
Traders said the outages should add more than 1 bcf to daily
gas demand.
Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous
day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)
04/11/12 04/10/12
Henry Hub 1.91 1.99
New York citygate 2.09 2.17
Chicago citygate 2.01 2.05
Panhandle (Mid-continent) 1.78 1.83
Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 1.87 1.90
Southern California border 2.30 2.34
Katy Hub (East Texas) 1.88 1.94
Waha (West Texas) 1.86 1.91
Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 1.99 2.06
Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 1.96 2.04
For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; editing by Jim Marshall)