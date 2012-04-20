* Benchmark gas prices lowest since December 2001

* Mild spring weather forecast for much of nation

* Gas futures hover early near 10-year spot low

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, April 20 Benchmark U.S. spot natural gas prices slid to their lowest mark in more than 10 years early Friday, pressured by mild spring weather and record-high supplies that have dragged down the gas futures market for weeks.

While natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange have hit fresh 10-year lows in eight of the past nine trading sessions, cash prices had held near two-year lows despite crumbling demand and bloated inventories.

Gas for weekend delivery at the nation's benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana slid to an early average of $1.82 per million British thermal units, its lowest price since December 2001, after breaking below the two-year low of $1.83 per mmBtu, Reuters data showed.

With high temperatures in key consuming regions of the nation mostly in the 70s degrees Fahrenheit recently, few traders expect much upside in prices until hotter weather arrives to kick up air conditioning loads.

"Seasonality for natural gas, or the shoulders months between the heating and cooling season, are typically low-demand months," said Chris Jarvis, president of Caprock Risk Management in Rye, New Hampshire.

"Given the fact that we are 50 percent over the five-year average on storage for this time of the year and will likely max out storage come the end of the injection season, gas prices are reflecting those weak fundamentals," Jarvis said.

Hub cash prices are now down more than $3, or 62 percent, from their 2011 high of $4.92 reached during a June heat wave. They have not exceeded $4 since mid-September and have failed to break above $3 this year. Friday's early average remains well below the year-ago price of $4.33.

RECORD INVENTORIES WEIGH ON PRICES

U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday showed total domestic gas inventories rose to 2.512 trillion cubic feet, at record highs for this time of year, standing 53 percent above last year and about 58 percent above the five-year average level. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average pace, inventories would top out at 4.594 tcf, or about 11 percent above peak estimated capacity of about 4.1 tcf.

That could sink prices later in the injection season if storage caverns fill up and force more gas into a well-supplied market.

PRODUCTION ALSO NEAR RECORD HIGHS, NUKE OUTAGES LOWER

The EIA's short-term energy outlook last week also offered little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third straight month.

Production growth is expected to slow this year as low prices hit plans for new drilling, but the sharp decline in the Baker Hughes gas rig count -- down a third since peaking at 936 in October -- has not yet reduced output partly due to increased drilling efficiency.

The gas-directed rig count has fallen in 13 of the last 14 weeks, sinking last week to its lowest level in 10 years, but rising output from shale has kept production on an upward track. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)

Spring nuclear power plant outages were also well below last year's levels, running at about 24,100 megawatts, or 24 percent, on Thursday, down from about 29,000 MW out a year ago. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by John Picinich)