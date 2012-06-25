* Hot weather back on tap for most of the nation

NEW YORK, June 25 U.S. spot natural gas prices rose for a second straight session on Monday, with the return of weekday industrial demand and hot weather blamed for the rise.

Gas at the nation's benchmark supply point Henry Hub rose to its highest mark in five months.

Tropical Storm Debby knocked out over 1.5 billion cubic feet, or 35 percent, of U.S. daily natural gas production in the Gulf of Mexico as operators evacuated installations ahead of the storm.

The Texas electric grid urged consumers to cut power usage this week as the state baked under triple-digit Fahrenheit temperatures.

Traders also said recent supportive inventory and drilling rig data kept momentum to the upside.

Gas for Tuesday delivery at Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana rose 20 cents, or 8 percent, on average to $2.70 per million British thermal units, its highest average since late January, according to Reuters data.

Late Hub cash differentials to futures firmed to about even with the front month July futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, from a 1-cent discount late Friday.

Gas futures rose to a one-month high of $2.731 on Monday, also lifted by the warmer forecasts and lost storm production.

The daily Hub average remained above the June monthly index of $2.42, but was still well below the year-ago price of $4.20. Hub cash prices peaked last year on June 9 at $4.92.

Hub cash prices are 48 percent above the recent 10-year low of $1.82 from late April.

In major consumer markets, gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 rose 21 cents, or also 8 percent, to $2.82, after rising above $4 last week amid a heatwave.

Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 22 cents higher on the day at $2.75.

After a fairly mild start to the week, temperatures were again expected to heat up in both the Midwest and Northeast, with highs climbing into the high-80s to high-90s F, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.

The National Weather Service's six to 10-day outlook issued on Sunday again called for above-normal readings for most of the nation, with below-normal readings only on the West Coast.

ANOTHER LIGHT BUILD BUT STORAGE STILL AT RECORD

Last week's storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose by 62 billion cubic feet to 3.006 trillion cubic feet.

The build was below average for an eighth straight week, raising expectations that record-high inventories could be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 21 weeks before winter withdrawals begin.

The build trimmed the surplus to last year to 680 bcf, or 29 percent, and sliced the excess versus the five-year average to 641 bcf, or 27 percent.

But inventories remained at record highs for this time of year, topping the 3 tcf mark at the earliest on record, according to weekly and monthly EIA data going back more than 35 years.

Total storage is already 73 percent full and hovering at a level not normally reached until late August. Producing-region stocks are at 83 percent of capacity.

Concerns remained that the storage overhang could still drive prices to new lows this summer as storage caverns fill.

The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 435 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity.

Early estimates for this week's EIA report range from 40 bcf to 55 bcf versus a year-ago gain of 84 bcf and a five-year average build of 85 bcf.

Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf. The EIA expects gas storage to climb to a record 4.015 tcf by the end of October.

DEMAND UP, PRODUCTION GROWTH SLOWS

Gas demand picked up sharply this year as spring prices hit 10-year lows, prompting many utilities to use more gas-fired generators to produce power.

Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell 21 to a 13-year low of 541, its eighth drop in nine weeks.

A 42 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight months has raised expectations that producers are finally getting serious about curbing record supplies.

But the producer shift in focus away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output.

While EIA expects 2012 marketed gas production to average a record high 68.47 bcf per day, up 3.4 percent from last year, it sees demand, driven by strong gains in the electric power sector, rising 4.1 percent.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 8,100 megawatts, or 8 percent, on Monday, up from 7,700 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of just 5,500 MW.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center was monitoring Tropical Storm Debby, moving northeast in the Gulf toward the Florida Panhandle. No other storm formation was expected over the next 48 hours. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

The latest government statistics show the Gulf of Mexico accounts for 6 percent of U.S. gas production and just over 20 percent of U.S. oil production.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):

06/25/12 06/22/12

Henry Hub 2.70 2.50

New York citygate 2.82 2.61

Chicago citygate 2.75 2.53

Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.60 2.36

Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.65 2.45

Southern California Border 2.85 2.69

Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.72 2.48

Waha (West Texas) 2.68 2.51

Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.68 2.47

Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.67 2.48

(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; editing by M.D. Golan)