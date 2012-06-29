* Weak holiday demand pressures prices

NEW YORK, June 29 U.S. spot natural gas prices fell at nearly every price point across the nation on Friday, for the second day running, as industrial demand was expected to ease over the weekend.

Gas traded for a Sunday-Monday, balance of the month package, with the weekend demand expectations - and the July 4th holiday next week - blamed for most of the losses.

Gas futures rose slightly, shrugging off Thursday's losses on the expectation of some near-term heat.

Tropical Storm Debby knocked out a total of about 5 billion cubic feet of offshore Gulf of Mexico production over the weekend, but no serious damage to facilities was reported and prices were largely unmoved.

Gas for delivery Sunday and Monday at benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana fell 7 cents on average to $2.74 per million British thermal units, retreating further from a 5-1/2 month high hit on Wednesday, according to Reuters data.

Early Hub cash differentials to futures traded at a 1-cent discount to the new front-month August futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange , versus a 1-cent premium late on Thursday.

Gas futures rose to $2.761 on Friday, after climbing to a 5-1/2 month spot chart high of $2.946 on Wednesday.

"We've got a (Independence Day) holiday ahead when industrial and commercial demand typically falls off," said one Texas-based trader.

The daily Hub average remained above the June monthly index of $2.42, but was still well below the year-ago price of $4.34. Hub cash prices peaked last year on June 9 at $4.92.

Hub cash prices are 50 percent above the recent 10-year low of $1.82 from late April.

In major consumer markets, gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6, fell 33 cents to $2.98 after rising 14 cents to $3.31 on Thursday. Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 6 cents lower at $2.81.

Private forecaster MDA EarthSat scaled back slightly its temperature outlook in the 11-15 day period but still expects warmth to continue in the lower Midwest and Southeast.

ANOTHER BELOW-AVERAGE BUILD

Lagging storage builds this season have raised expectations that record-high inventories can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 20 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin.

The weekly injection trimmed the surplus to last year by 27 bcf to 653 bcf, or 27 percent above the same week in 2011. It also sliced 28 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average, reducing the total to 613 bcf, or 25 percent.

Total storage is already 75 percent full and hovering at a level not normally reached until late August. Producing-region stocks are at 84 percent of estimated capacity.

Concerns remain that the storage overhang could still drive prices to new lows this summer as storage caverns fill.

The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 405 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf.

Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 39 bcf to 55 bcf versus last year's build of 90 bcf and the five-year average increase for this week of 79 bcf.

DEMAND UP, PRODUCTION GROWTH SLOWS

Gas demand picked up sharply this year as spring prices hit 10-year lows at $1.90 and prompted many utilities to use more gas-fired generators to produce power. But gas production is still flowing at near-record-high levels despite relatively low prices that have made many dry gas wells uneconomical.

EIA's April gross gas production report on Friday showed that output rose by 0.8 percent after output in March fell for a second straight month.

Baker Hughes drilling rig data, also released Friday, showed the gas-directed rig count fell to 534, its ninth drop in ten weeks and the lowest in 13 years. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )

A 43 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight months has fed perceptions that producers are getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.

Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, but drillers have been moving rigs to more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):

06/29/12 06/28/12 Henry Hub 2.74 2.81 New York citygate 2.98 3.31 Chicago citygate 2.81 2.87 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.67 2.74 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.75 2.83 Southern California Border 2.81 2.88 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.75 2.81 Waha (West Texas) 2.72 2.81 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.76 2.87 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.77 2.84

