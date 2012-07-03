* Continued heat raises prices

* Gas futures up more than 2 percent

NEW YORK, July 3 U.S. spot natural gas rose at nearly every price point on Tuesday, erasing the previous session's losses, as continued hot weather outweighed the promise of weak holiday demand among industrial users.

The July 4 Independence Day holiday was blamed for losses in the previous three sessions, but hot weather is expected across the eastern United States for the next few days. Gas traded for Wednesday and Thursday.

Gas for Wednesday-Thursday delivery at benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana rose 5 cents on average to $2.78 per million British thermal units.

Late Hub cash prices traded flat to the front-month August futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, versus a 1-cent premium late on Monday.

Gas futures rose more than 2 percent to $2.887 on prospects for increased air-conditioning demand. Futures hit a 5-1/2-month spot chart high of $2.946 last Wednesday.

NYMEX will be closed on Wednesday for Independence Day.

The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Monday gave above-normal readings for much of the nation, with normal readings in the Northeast, Florida and Texas.

The daily Hub average was above the July monthly index of $2.77, but well below the year-ago price of $4.33. Hub cash prices peaked last year on June 9 at $4.92.

Hub cash prices are more than 50 percent above the recent 10-year low of $1.82 from late April.

In major consumer markets, gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 rose 10 cents to $3. Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 9 cents higher at $2.88.

BELOW-AVERAGE BUILDS, STILL-BLOATED INVENTORIES

Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed domestic gas inventories rose by 57 billion cubic feet to 3.063 trillion cubic feet.

The build, while above Reuters poll estimates of 52 bcf, fell well short of last year's increase of 84 bcf and the five-year average gain for that week of 85 bcf. The build came in below average for a ninth straight week.

Lagging storage builds this season have raised expectations that record-high inventories can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 20 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin.

The weekly injection trimmed the surplus to last year to 653 bcf, or 27 percent, and sliced the excess versus the five-year average to 613 bcf, or 25 percent.

Storage is already 75 percent full and hovering at a level not normally reached until late August. Producing-region stocks are at 84 percent of estimated capacity.

Concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows this summer as storage caverns fill.

The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 405 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity.

Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report, which will be delayed one day until Friday due to Independence Day, range from 37 bcf to 55 bcf versus last year's build of 90 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 79 bcf.

Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf. The EIA expects gas storage to climb to a record 4.015 tcf by the end of October.

DEMAND UP, PRODUCTION GROWTH SLOWS

Gas demand picked up sharply this year as spring prices hit 10-year lows and prompted many utilities to use more gas-fired generation to produce power. Gas production is still flowing at near-record levels despite relatively low prices that have made many dry gas wells uneconomical.

The EIA's gross gas production report on Friday showed that April output rose 0.8 percent from March to 72.48 bcf per day, just shy of January's record of 72.74 bcf daily.

But data from Baker Hughes last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell to 534, its ninth drop in 10 weeks and its lowest level since August 1999.

Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, however, rose for a second straight week, and at 1,171 are just shy of the record 1,193 hit six weeks ago.

A 43 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight months has stirred expectations that producers are getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.

Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, but drillers have been moving rigs to more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 8,500 megawatts, or 8 percent, on Tuesday, up from 5,100 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of just 3,900 MW.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said no tropical cyclone formation was expected over the next 48 hours. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

The latest government statistics show the Gulf of Mexico accounts for 6 percent of U.S. gas production and just over 20 percent of U.S. oil production.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):

07/03/12 07/02/12

Henry Hub 2.78 2.73

New York citygate 3.00 2.90

Chicago citygate 2.88 2.79

Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.65 2.64

Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.80 2.76

Southern California Border 2.78 2.81

Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.75 2.72

Waha (West Texas) 2.69 2.67

Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.79 2.70

Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.82 2.73

For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>

RELATED LINKS

- Canadian Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-CA>

- U.S. Spot Gas versus Oil Comparisons..........

- BTU U.S. Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-BTU>

- U.S. Nuclear Power Reactor Outage Table ......

- North American Power Plant Outage Table .....

- North American Power Transmission Table .....

- U.S. EEI Electricity Output Report ...........

- U.S. EEI Electricity Output Table ............ EEI-

- NYMEX Natural Gas Futures .................... <0#NG:>

- NYMEX Crude Oil Futures .......................<0#CL:> (Reporting by Edward McAllister; Editing by Dale Hudson)