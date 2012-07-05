* Gas futures hit 6-month high overnight

NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. spot natural gas rose on Thursday, adding to the previous session's gains, as hot weather persisted across major consuming regions, boosting air conditioning demand in homes and businesses.

Gas for Friday delivery at benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana rose 12 cents on average to $2.90 per million British thermal units.

Late Hub cash prices traded at a five-cent premium to the front-month August futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up from even late on Tuesday.

Overnight, gas futures hit a six-month high, trading as high as $2.957, and remained up slightly at $2.918 by 1:40 p.m. EDT.

Private forecaster MDA EarthSat called for above normal temperatures over the next five days in the U.S. Midwest and Northeast, with normal temperatures returning in the 6-10 day forecast.

The daily Hub average was above the July monthly index of $2.77, but well below the year-ago price of $4.40. Hub cash prices peaked last year on June 9 at $4.92.

But Hub prices are more than 50 percent above the recent 10-year low of $1.82 from late April.

In major consumer markets, gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 rose 23 cents to $3.23. Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 12 cents higher at $3.

DEMAND UP, PRODUCTION GROWTH SLOWS

Gas demand picked up sharply this year as spring prices hit 10-year lows and prompted many utilities to use more gas-fired generation to produce power. But gas production is still flowing at near-record-high levels despite relatively low prices that have made many dry gas wells uneconomical.

EIA's gross gas production report on Friday showed that April output rose 0.8 percent from March to 72.48 bcf per day, just shy of January's record of 72.74 bcf daily.

But data from Baker Hughes last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell to 534, its ninth drop in 10 weeks and its lowest level since August 1999.

Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, however, rose for a second straight week, and at 1,171 are just shy of the record high 1,193 hit six weeks ago.

A 43 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight months has stirred expectations that producers are getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.

Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, but drillers have been moving rigs to more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

The National Weather Service's 6- to 10-day outlook issued on Wednesday called for above-normal readings for much of the western half of the nation and along the Gulf Coast of Texas, with normal readings in the Mid-Continent and below-normal readings in the Northeast and Southeast.

Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 8,800 megawatts, or 9 percent, on Thursday, up from 4,700 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of just 4,100 MW.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical cyclone formation was not expected over the next 48 hours. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

The latest government statistics show the Gulf of Mexico accounts for 6 percent of U.S. gas production and just over 20 percent of U.S. oil production.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):

07/05/12 07/03/12

Henry Hub 2.90 2.78

New York citygate 3.23 3.00

Chicago citygate 3.00 2.88

Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.79 2.65

Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.94 2.80

Southern California Border 2.92 2.78

Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.86 2.75

Waha (West Texas) 2.84 2.69

Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.95 2.79

Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.94 2.82

