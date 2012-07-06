* NYMEX gas futures prices lose 6 pct

* Some hot weather to subside over weekend

* U.S. gas rig count off its 13-year low

By Jeanine Prezioso

NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. spot natural gas prices were flat to lower on Friday as very hot weather was expected to subside thus reducing demand to cool homes, plus weekend demand for natural gas is generally lower as businesses remain shut.

In major consumer markets, gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 lost 6 cents to $3.17. Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 3 cents lower at $2.97.

Gas for delivery at benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana rose 4 cents on average to $2.94 per million British thermal units as some hot weather was expected to linger in parts of the nation.

In late Friday trading, August futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were trading about 17.6 cents lower at $2.769 per million British thermal units, below the 200-day moving average.

Futures prices had earlier hit a fresh six-month high at $3.06 per mmBtu.

The daily Hub average was above the July monthly index of $2.77, but well below the year-ago price of $4.40. Hub cash prices peaked last year on June 9 at $4.92.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

Data from Baker Hughes, released on Friday, showed the gas-directed rig count rose by eight to 542, rising off a 13-year low.

Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, rose by three to 1,174.

The National Weather Service's 6- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday called for above-normal readings for the northern and western parts of the nation with below normal temperatures expected along the entire southern corridor of the U.S. from the Texas Gulf Coast to Florida.

Normal temperatures were expected across a very thin swath of the central U.S.

Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 8,700 megawatts, or 9 percent, on Friday, up from 4,400 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of 5,200 MW.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration released data on Friday that showed the nation's supply of natural gas rose by 39 billion cubic feet, 5 bcf less than a Reuters poll expected.

Total gas in storage now stands at 3.102 trillion cubic feet, 24.1 percent above a year ago and 22.7 percent above the five-year average.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):

07/06/12 07/05/12

Henry Hub 2.94 2.90

New York citygate 3.17 3.23

Chicago citygate 2.97 3.00

Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.75 2.79

Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.88 2.94

Southern California Border 2.95 2.92

Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.90 2.86

Waha (West Texas) 2.88 2.84

Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.96 2.95

Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.97 2.94

For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>

