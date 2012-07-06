* NYMEX gas futures prices lose 6 pct
* Some hot weather to subside over weekend
* U.S. gas rig count off its 13-year low
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. spot natural gas prices
were flat to lower on Friday as very hot weather was expected to
subside thus reducing demand to cool homes, plus weekend demand
for natural gas is generally lower as businesses remain shut.
In major consumer markets, gas on the Transco pipeline at
the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 lost 6 cents to $3.17. Chicago
gas NG-CHGC was 3 cents lower at $2.97.
Gas for delivery at benchmark supply point Henry Hub
NG-W-HH in Louisiana rose 4 cents on average to $2.94 per
million British thermal units as some hot weather was expected
to linger in parts of the nation.
In late Friday trading, August futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were trading about 17.6 cents lower
at $2.769 per million British thermal units, below the 200-day
moving average.
Futures prices had earlier hit a fresh six-month high at
$3.06 per mmBtu.
The daily Hub average was above the July monthly index of
$2.77, but well below the year-ago price of $4.40. Hub cash
prices peaked last year on June 9 at $4.92.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
Data from Baker Hughes, released on Friday, showed the
gas-directed rig count rose by eight to 542, rising off a
13-year low.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or
gas from shale, rose by three to 1,174.
The National Weather Service's 6- to 10-day outlook issued
on Thursday called for above-normal readings for the northern
and western parts of the nation with below normal temperatures
expected along the entire southern corridor of the U.S. from the
Texas Gulf Coast to Florida.
Normal temperatures were expected across a very thin swath
of the central U.S.
Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 8,700
megawatts, or 9 percent, on Friday, up from 4,400 MW out a year
ago and a five-year outage rate of 5,200 MW.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration released data on
Friday that showed the nation's supply of natural gas rose by 39
billion cubic feet, 5 bcf less than a Reuters poll expected.
Total gas in storage now stands at 3.102 trillion cubic
feet, 24.1 percent above a year ago and 22.7 percent above the
five-year average.
Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous
day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):
07/06/12 07/05/12
Henry Hub 2.94 2.90
New York citygate 3.17 3.23
Chicago citygate 2.97 3.00
Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.75 2.79
Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.88 2.94
Southern California Border 2.95 2.92
Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.90 2.86
Waha (West Texas) 2.88 2.84
Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.96 2.95
Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.97 2.94
For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>
(Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)