* Henry Hub cash slips after Friday's six-month high

* Mild early-week temperatures slow demand

* Warmer late-week forecasts seen limiting downside

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. spot natural gas prices were mostly lower on Monday for the first time in four sessions as a heat wave eased across much of the nation and slowed air conditioning demand.

But traders said the downside seemed limited by expectations for a very light weekly inventory build on Thursday and by prospects that demand will pick up later this week and next week when the weather heats up again.

"Loads (demand) are pulling back this week, but some forecasters are putting the heat back next week," said Steve Platt, analyst at Archer Financial in Chicago.

Gas for Tuesday delivery at Henry Hub NG-W-HH, a key supply point in Louisiana, lost 15 cents to $2.79 per million British thermal units after hitting a six-month high of $2.94 on Friday. Late Hub deals were done at about a 1-cent discount to NYMEX futures.

The daily Hub average is just above the July monthly index of $2.77 but well below the year-ago price of $4.19 and the $4.36 mean on about the same day in 2010.

In major consumer markets, day-ahead prices on Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 dropped 20 cents to $2.97 on the milder Tuesday outlook. Chicago NG-CHGC was 6 cents lower at $2.91.

While milder Northeast and Midwest weather this week should slow demand after last week's record heat, traders said the forecasts for warmer weather late this week and early next week helped restrain the sell-off.

The supply and demand balance for gas has tightened this year amid signs that record production was finally slowing while demand was picking up as more electric utilities switched from coal to cheaper gas to generate power.

But some traders cautioned that prices have been flirting with levels that could slow or even reverse utility fuel switching, a big factor in boosting gas demand this year.

PRODUCTION, STILL HIGH

While gross U.S. gas production has slowed some from January's record highs, output is still flowing at near all-time peaks despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers.

Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count rose last week by 8 to 542 after hitting a 13-year low the prior week. It was the first rise in 7 weeks.

A 42 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight months has stirred expectations that record high output was finally poised to slow.

The problem is that horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, are still hovering just shy of the record high 1,193 hit in May.

Drillers continue to move rigs away from dry gas plays to more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays, but those wells still produce plenty of associated dry gas that ends up in the market after processing.

That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output.

LAGGING STORAGE BUILDS

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last week showed that total domestic gas inventories for the week ended June 29 fell by 39 billion cubic feet to 3.102 trillion cubic feet. The lower-than-expected gain was viewed as bullish.

Weekly storage builds have fallen below the seasonal norm for 10 straight weeks and helped pull the surplus to last year - now at about 602 bcf - down by a third from late-March highs.

That trend has raised expectations that record-high inventories can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 19 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin.

Traders expect the inventory surplus to last year and the five-year average to shrink sharply again in Thursday's report, with early injection estimates ranging from 19 to 29 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 87 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 90 bcf.

Total storage is still at record high for this time of year and stands at about 76 percent full, a level not normally reached until early September. Producing-region stocks are at 84 percent of estimated capacity.

The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 355 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf.

Concerns remain that the storage overhang could still drive prices to new lows later this summer as storage caverns fill.

In late New York Mercantile Exchange trade, front-month gas futures were up 8 cents, or 2.9 percent, at $2.856 per mmBtu, backed by technical buying and short covering after Friday's 6 percent slide and warmer extended forecasts.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):

07/09/12 07/06/12 Henry Hub 2.79 2.94 New York city gate 2.97 3.17 Chicago city gate 2.91 2.97 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.69 2.75 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.85 2.88 Southern California Border 2.93 2.95 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.77 2.90 Waha (West Texas) 2.76 2.88 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.80 2.96 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.82 2.97

For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>

RELATED LINKS

- Canadian Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-CA>

- U.S. Spot Gas versus Oil Comparisons..........

- BTU U.S. Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-BTU>

- U.S. Nuclear Power Reactor Outage Table ......

- North American Power Plant Outage Table .....

- North American Power Transmission Table .....

- U.S. EEI Electricity Output Report ...........

- U.S. EEI Electricity Output Table ............ EEI-

- NYMEX Natural Gas Futures .................... <0#NG:>

- NYMEX Crude Oil Futures .......................<0#CL:> (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)