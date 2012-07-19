* Heat expected to linger in much of the nation

NEW YORK, July 19 U.S. spot natural gas prices rose across the nation on Thursday, most for a second straight day, boosted by continued heat and unexpected nuclear power plant outages.

Gas at the nation's benchmark supply point, Henry Hub in Louisiana, rose to its highest level in nearly seven months.

The Weather Channel's weather.com said that on Friday, temperatures would continue in the 100s Fahrenheit for much of the Midwest and the Ohio Valley, while highs from 95-110 F were forecast for much of the South and Texas.

High temperatures were also expected across the West, while the Northeast was finally taking a break from the heat late in the week.

More nuclear power plants shut overnight, with outages tallied at 9,900 megawatts, or 10 percent of total U.S. capacity, up from 9,200 MW on Wednesday, 4,100 MW a year ago and a five-year outage rate of 4,900 MW.

Gas for Friday delivery at benchmark Henry Hub NG-W-HH rose 15 cents on average to $2.99 per million British thermal units, its highest level since late December, according to Reuters data.

Hub cash gas rose 1 cent on Wednesday for gas delivered on Thursday.

Late Hub cash differentials to futures traded at a 1-cent premium to the front month August futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, little changed from deals done late Wednesday at a 3-cent premium.

The daily Hub average remained above the July monthly index of $2.77, but was still well below the year-ago price of $4.60. Hub cash prices peaked last year on June 9 at $4.92.

Hub cash prices are 64 percent above the recent 10-year low of $1.82 from late April.

In late trade on NYMEX, the front month contract was up about 2 cents at $2.988.

In major consumer markets, gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 rose 6 cents on average to $3.14, while other New York and New England pipelines traded in the $3.10 to $3.40 area, near Wednesdays $3 to $3.50 range, according to ICE.

Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 8 cents higher on the day at $3.04.

BELOW AVERAGE BUILDS, BUT STOCKS STILL BLOATED

Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 28 billion cubic feet to 3.163 trillion cubic feet.

The build came in below Reuters poll estimates for a 34 bcf gain and fell well short of last year's gain of 67 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 74 bcf. It was the 12th straight week builds have fallen below seasonal norms.

The trend has helped pull the surplus to last year - now at about 509 bcf, or 19 percent - down by 38 percent from late-March highs, raising expectations that record-high storage can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 17 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin.

Storage now stands 470 bcf, or 17 percent, above the five-year average.

But total storage is about 77 percent full, a level not normally reached until the second week of September. Producing-region stocks are at 84 percent of estimated capacity.

Concerns remain that the overhang could still drive prices to new lows later this summer as storage caverns fill.

The storage surplus to last year must be cut by at least another 260 bcf to avoid reaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf. EIA estimates that gas storage will climb to 4.002 tcf by the end of October.

Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 30 bcf to 50 bcf versus last year's build of 48 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 61 bcf.

PRODUCTION STILL HIGH

While gross U.S. gas production has slowed some from January's record highs, output is still flowing at near all-time peaks despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers.

In its July short-term energy outlook released last week, the EIA raised its estimates for marketed gas production and consumption growth in 2012.

The agency expects marketed natural gas production in 2012 to rise by 2.8 bcf per day, or 4.2 percent, to a record 68.98 bcfd. Consumption this year is seen climbing by 3.3 bcf daily, or 4.9 percent, to 69.91 bcf daily.

Data from Baker Hughes last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell by 20 to a 13-year low of 522. It was the seventh drop in the past eight weeks. The latest weekly data will be released on Friday.

A 44 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last nine months has stirred expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.

But horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, are hovering just shy of the record high 1,193 hit in May.

Drillers continue to move rigs to more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated dry gas that ends up in the market after processing.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

The National Weather Service's 6- to 10-day outlook issued on Tuesday called for above-normal readings in much of the mid-Continent and below-normal readings on the West Coast. Normal readings were expected on the East Coast and across the South.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical cyclone formation was not expected over the next 48 hours. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

The latest government statistics show the Gulf of Mexico accounts for 6 percent of U.S. gas production and just over 20 percent of U.S. oil production.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):

07/19/12 07/18/12

Henry Hub 2.99 2.84

New York citygate 3.14 3.08

Chicago citygate 3.04 2.96

Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.82 2.68

Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 3.00 2.88

Southern California Border 2.93 2.71

Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.94 2.80

Waha (West Texas) 2.90 2.72

Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.98 2.86

Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.99 2.88

For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>

