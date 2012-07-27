* Hot weather still on tap for much of nation next week

* Gas futures slide ahead of Aug. expiration

* Recent storage data, drilling rig data supportive

* Coming Up: CFTC trade data on Friday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, July 27 U.S. spot natural gas prices fell for a second straight session on Friday, after seven straight gains that pushed benchmark Henry Hub gas in Louisiana to its highest average in more than seven months earlier this week.

Expected lighter weekend industrial demand outweighed forecasts for continued hot weather for much of the nation, but traders expect the heat to limit further losses next week.

The Weather Channel's weather.com said seasonable, fairly comfortable weather was on tap for the Northeast over the next few days, with some unsettled precipitation, but hot, dry weather was on tap for much of the South, the Plains and the Southwest.

Gas for delivery through Monday at benchmark Henry Hub NG-W-HH slid 3 cents on average to $3.10 per million British thermal units, after slipping 6 cents on Thursday for gas delivered on Friday.

Hub cash gas rose to $3.19 on Wednesday, its highest level since December, according to Reuters data.

Late Hub cash differentials to futures eased slightly to about 3 cents over the front-month August futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, from deals done late Thursday at a 4-cent premium.

The daily Hub average remained above the July monthly index of $2.77 but was still below the year-ago price of $4.46. Hub cash prices peaked last year on June 9 at $4.92.

Hub cash prices are still 70 percent above the recent 10-year low of $1.82 from late April.

On NYMEX, the front-month contract slid just over 3 percent to expire at $3.01, after also climbing earlier in the week to a seven-month high of $3.196.

In major consumer markets, gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6, the day's biggest loser after being the only gainer on Thursday, fell 26 cents on average to $3.25, while other New York and New England pipelines traded in the $3.25 to $3.40 area, according to ICE.

Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 6 cents lower on the day at $3.12.

With continued pipeline takeaway capacity constrained, gas from the Marcellus shale remained the cheapest in the nation.

ICE prices on Friday showed TGP zone 4 Marcellus gas was at a $1.05 average, down from $1.30 on Thursday, with some trades under $1.

ANOTHER LIGHT WEEKLY STORAGE BUILD

Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 26 billion cubic feet to 3.189 trillion cubic feet.

The build matched Reuters poll estimates, but fell well short of last year's gain of 48 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 61 bcf. It was the 13th straight week builds have fallen below seasonal norms.

Lagging storage builds this season have raised expectations that record-high storage can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 16 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin.

Thursday's injection trimmed the surplus to last year to 487 bcf, or 18 percent above the same week in 2011. It also sliced the excess to the five-year average to 435 bcf, or 16 percent.

But total storage stands about 80 percent full, a level not normally reached until mid-September. Producing-region stocks are at 84 percent of estimated capacity.

Concerns remain that the storage overhang could still drive prices to new lows later this summer as storage caverns fill.

The storage surplus to last year must be cut by at least another 240 bcf to avoid reaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf. EIA estimates that gas storage will climb to 4.002 tcf by the end of October.

Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 18 bcf to 33 bcf versus last year's build of 43 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 56 bcf.

PRODUCTION STILL NEAR RECORD HIGHS

The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the U.S. dropped for a ninth time in 10 weeks this week, sliding 13 to 505, the lowest level in 13 years, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

The gas rig count is down 46 percent since peaking last year at 936 in October. The nine-month-long drop has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)

The company also reported that horizontal rigs, the type often used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell for the third straight week, dropping 13 to 1,151. But the horizontal count is down just 3.5 percent from the record high of 1,193 set in May.

Dry gas drilling has become uneconomical at current prices, but drillers have moved rigs to more lucrative shale oil and shale gas liquid plays which still produce plenty of associated dry gas that ends up in the market after processing.

Rising output from shale has made it difficult to slow overall dry gas production, which is still flowing near record high levels.

Oil-directed horizontal rigs now represent about 70 percent of the total horizontal count, up from just 53 percent at the start of the year and 43 percent one year ago.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

The National Weather Service's 6- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday again called for above-normal temperatures for much of the eastern two-thirds of the nation, with below-normal readings on the West Coast and some normal readings in parts of the South and Midwest.

On the nuclear front, total outages tallied 8,200 megawatts, or 8 percent of U.S. capacity, on Friday, up from 7,500 MW on Thursday, and well above the 2,600 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of 4,100 MW.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical cyclone formation was not expected during the next 48 hours. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

The latest government statistics show the Gulf of Mexico accounts for 6 percent of U.S. gas production and just over 20 percent of U.S. oil production.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):

07/27/12 07/26/12

Henry Hub 3.10 3.13

New York citygate 3.25 3.51

Chicago citygate 3.12 3.18

Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.94 3.00

Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 3.03 3.10

Southern California Border 2.99 3.04

Katy Hub (East Texas) 3.06 3.11

Waha (West Texas) 3.00 3.06

Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 3.08 3.17

Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 3.12 3.19

For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>

