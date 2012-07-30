* Above-normal temperatures expected this week

* Gas futures hit seven-month high on weather

* Recent storage data, drilling rig data supportive

NEW YORK, July 30 U.S. spot natural gas prices rose across the board on Monday on the promise of warmer weather this week and next, and as stronger weekday energy demand returned.

Above-normal temperatures were forecast in the major consuming regions over the next few days, which is expected to increase air-conditioning demand for homes and businesses, according to private forecaster EarthSat.

The weather outlook also helped push natural gas futures up 6 percent to a seven-month high on Monday.

Gas for Tuesday delivery at benchmark Henry Hub NG-W-HH rose 4 cents on average to $3.14 per million British thermal units, erasing Friday's 3-cent fall.

Hub cash gas rose to $3.19 last Wednesday, its highest level since December, according to Reuters data.

Late Hub cash differentials to futures eased slightly to about 1 cent over the front-month August futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, from deals done late Friday at a 3-cent premium.

The daily Hub average remained above the July monthly index of $2.77 but was still below the year-ago price of $4.29. Hub cash prices peaked last year on June 9 at $4.92.

Hub cash prices are more than 70 percent above the recent 10-year low of $1.82 hit in late April.

On NYMEX, the front-month contract rose more than 6 percent to a new seven-month high at $3.203.

In major consumer markets, gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6, rose 6 cents on average to $3.31 after falling 26 cents on Friday, according to ICE.

Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 9 cents higher on the day at $3.21.

With continued pipeline takeaway capacity constrained, gas from the Marcellus shale remained by far the cheapest in the nation. ICE prices on Monday showed TGP zone 4 Marcellus gas was at a $1.25 average, up from $1.05 on Friday.

ANOTHER LIGHT WEEKLY BUILD EXPECTED

Early injection estimates for Thursday's Energy Information Administration report range from 16 billion to 28 billion cubic feet versus last year's build of 43 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 56 bcf.

It would be the fourteenth straight week that the storage injection has fallen below the seasonal norm.

Data last week from the Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories for the week ended July 20 climbed to 3.189 trillion cubic feet, still a record for this time of year.

While the weekly build again trimmed both the surplus to last year and the five-year average, there is still almost 500 billion cubic feet more gas in inventory this year than last year, a huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or Gulf Coast supply disruptions from storms.

Total storage stands at about 80 percent full, a level not normally reached until mid-September. Producing-region stocks are at 84 percent of estimated capacity.

Concerns remain that the storage overhang could still drive prices to new lows later this summer as storage caverns fill.

The storage surplus to last year must be cut by at least another 240 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf. EIA estimates that gas storage will climb to 4.002 tcf by the end of October.

PRODUCTION, STILL NEAR RECORD HIGHS

Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell last week by 13 to 505, the eighth decline in nine weeks and the lowest count since July 1999. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )

Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, but drillers have moved rigs to more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

Baker Hughes also reported that horizontal rigs, the type used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell for a third straight week, dropping 13 to 1,151. But the horizontal count is just 3.5 percent below the all-time high of 1,193 set in mid May.

The shift to more horizontal drilling has kept overall dry gas output running at near-record-high levels.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):

07/30/12 07/27/12 Henry Hub 3.14 3.10

New York citygate 3.31 3.25

Chicago citygate 3.21 3.12

Panhandle (Mid-continent) 3.03 2.94

Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 3.14 3.03

Southern California Border 3.09 2.99

Katy Hub (East Texas) 3.14 3.06

Waha (West Texas) 3.10 3.00

Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 3.16 3.08

Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 3.18 3.12

For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>

RELATED LINKS

- Canadian Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-CA>

- U.S. Spot Gas versus Oil Comparisons..........

- BTU U.S. Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-BTU>

- U.S. Nuclear Power Reactor Outage Table ......

- North American Power Plant Outage Table .....

- North American Power Transmission Table .....

- U.S. EEI Electricity Output Report ...........

- U.S. EEI Electricity Output Table ............ EEI-

- NYMEX Natural Gas Futures .................... <0#NG:>

- NYMEX Crude Oil Futures .......................<0#CL:> (Reporting by Edward McAllister; editing by Jim Marshall)