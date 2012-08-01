* Hot weather still on tap for much of nation

* Gas futures slide from 7-1/2-month spot high

* Recent storage data, drilling rig data supportive

* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, Aug 1 U.S. spot natural gas prices traded mixed on Wednesday, with benchmark Henry Hub gas in Louisiana steady at its highest mark since early December.

Record-breaking heat continued across much of the South this week, with temperatures well in excess of 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) in much of the region, while extreme heat also remained across portions of the Midwest, the Weather Channel's weather.com said.

Near August average temperatures were expected in the Northeast late this week, while some milder weather was on tap for the West, the forecaster said.

But the latest National Weather Service's 6- to 10-day outlook issued on Tuesday again called for above-normal temperatures for nearly the entire nation, with below-normal readings only on the West Coast and some normal readings on the Gulf Coast, in Florida and in parts of the Midwest.

Gas for Thursday delivery at benchmark Henry Hub NG-W-HH was flat at $3.20 per million British thermal units, its highest average since early December, according to Reuters data.

Late Hub cash differentials to futures were also flat at a 1-cent premium to the front-month September futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

The daily Hub average remained well below the year-ago price of $4.29. Hub cash prices peaked last year on June 9 at $4.92.

Hub cash prices are still 76 percent above the recent 10-year low of $1.82 from late April.

On NYMEX, the front-month contract traded late down about 7 cents at $3.141, after climbing on Tuesday to $3.277, also its highest mark since December.

In major consumer markets, gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 rose 7 cents on average to $3.50, while other New York and New England pipelines traded in the $3.45 to $3.95 area, according to ICE.

Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 4 cents lower on the day at $3.26.

ANOTHER LIGHT WEEKLY STORAGE BUILD

Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose by 26 billion cubic feet to 3.189 trillion cubic feet.

The build matched Reuters poll estimates but fell well short of the year-earlier gain of 48 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 61 bcf. It is the 13th straight week builds have fallen below seasonal norms.

Lagging storage builds this season have raised expectations that record-high storage can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 16 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin.

Last week's injection trimmed the surplus to last year to 487 bcf, or 18 percent above the same week in 2011. It also sliced the excess to the five-year average to 435 bcf, or 16 percent.

But total storage stands about 80 percent full, a level not normally reached until mid-September. Producing-region stocks are at 84 percent of estimated capacity.

Concerns remain that the storage overhang could still drive prices to new lows later this summer as storage caverns fill.

The storage surplus to last year must be cut by at least another 240 bcf to avoid reaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf. EIA estimates that gas storage will climb to 4.002 tcf by the end of October.

Injection estimates for this week's EIA report ranged from 16 bcf to 38 bcf, with most traders and analysts expecting data will show a build of about 23 bcf when it is released on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed. Stocks rose an adjusted 43 bcf in the same week last year, and on average over the past five years have gained 56 bcf that week.

STUBBORNLY HIGH PRODUCTION

The EIA monthly gross natural gas production report on Tuesday showed that May output held unchanged from April at 72.39 bcf per day, just shy of January's record of 72.74 bcfd.

Traders have been looking for signs that relatively low gas prices might finally slow record output, but production is still at 3 bcfd, or 4.3 percent, above the same year-ago month.

The gas-directed rig count has declined in eight of the last nine weeks, sinking to its lowest level in 13 years.

Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, and a 46 percent drop in the gas rig count over the last nine months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.

But drillers have moved rigs to more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

On the nuclear front, total outages tallied 5,800 megawatts, or 6 percent of U.S. capacity, on Wednesday, on par with the 5,800 MW out a year ago but above the five-year outage rate of 4,400 MW.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a low pressure system 1,000 miles (1,609 km) east of the southern Windward Islands had a 70 percent chance of further development over the next 48 hours as it moved westward. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

The latest government statistics show the Gulf of Mexico accounts for 6 percent of U.S. gas production and just over 20 percent of U.S. oil production.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):

08/01/12 07/31/12

Henry Hub 3.20 3.20

New York citygate 3.50 3.43

Chicago citygate 3.26 3.30

Panhandle (Mid-continent) 3.08 3.08

Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 3.22 3.23

Southern California Border 3.17 3.18

Katy Hub (East Texas) 3.21 3.20

Waha (West Texas) 3.18 3.14

Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 3.21 3.20

Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 3.23 3.22

For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>

