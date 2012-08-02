* Hot weather still on tap for much of nation

* Gas futures also sink, back below $3/mmBtu

* Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, Aug 2 U.S. spot natural gas prices slid across the nation on Thursday, pressured along with gas futures by a bigger-than-expected weekly build to inventories despite continued heat in many areas.

Benchmark Henry Hub gas in Louisiana fell from its highest mark since early December after government storage data showed weekly gas stocks rose by 28 billion cubic feet last week, above Reuters poll estimates for a 23 bcf build.

But the hot weather was expected to limit more losses, as was another stir in tropical activity this week.

Dry and extremely hot conditions were on tap for most of the South late this week, with temperatures climbing above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) in some areas before a cold front brushes part of the region over the weekend, the Weather Channel's weather.com said.

Extreme heat was also on tap for much of the Midwest, while the Northeast was seen near August averages and the West was seen mostly mild late this week, the forecaster said.

But the latest National Weather Service 6- to 10-day outlook issued on Wednesday again called for above-normal temperatures for nearly the entire nation, with some below-normal readings only on the extreme West Coast and normal readings along the Gulf Coast and in Florida.

Gas for Friday delivery at benchmark Henry Hub NG-W-HH slid 4 cents on average to $3.16 per million British thermal units. Hub cash gas was flat on Wednesday at $3.20, its highest average since early December, according to Reuters data.

Late Hub cash differentials to futures firmed to about 3 cents over the front-month September futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange , from about a 1-cent premium late Wednesday.

The daily Hub average remained above the August monthly index of $3.01, but well below the year-ago price of $4.30. Hub cash prices peaked last year on June 9 at $4.92.

Hub cash prices are still 74 percent above the recent 10-year low of $1.82 from late April.

On NYMEX, the front-month contract traded late down about 23 cents, or 7 percent, at $2.943, tumbling after the weekly inventory report. On Tuesday the front month rose to $3.277, also its highest mark since December.

In major consumer markets, gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 was flat on the day at $3.50, while other New York and New England pipelines traded in the $3.40 to $4.10 area, according to ICE.

Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 4 cents lower on the day at $3.22.

BIGGER THAN EXPECTED BUILD, STORAGE AT RECORD HIGH

Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 28 billion cubic feet to 3.217 trillion cubic feet.

The build came in above Reuters poll estimates for a 23 bcf build, but it again fell well short of last year's gain of 43 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 56 bcf. it was the 14th straight week builds have fallen below seasonal norms.

Lagging storage builds this season have raised expectations that record-high storage can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 15 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin.

The injection trimmed the surplus to last year to 472 bcf, or 17 percent, above the same week in 2011. It also sliced the excess versus the five-year average to 407 bcf, or 14 percent.

But total storage remains at record highs for this time of year and, at 78 percent full, stands at a level not normally reached until mid-September. Producing-region stocks, which lost 6 bcf last week, are at 83 percent of estimated capacity.

Concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows later this summer if inventories climb to levels that would test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity.

The EIA estimates that gas storage will climb to 4.002 tcf by the end of October.

Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 20 bcf to 32 bcf versus last year's build of 31 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 45 bcf.

HIGH PRODUCTION

Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday after last week's data showed the gas-directed rig count fell for the ninth time in 10 weeks, hitting its lowest level in 13 years.

Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, and a 46 percent drop in the gas rig count over the last nine months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about slowing record output.

But drillers have moved rigs to more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

EIA's gross gas production report this week showed May output was unchanged from April at 72.39 bcf per day, just shy of January's record of 72.74 bcfd.

Traders have been looking for signs that relatively low gas prices might finally slow record output, but production is still at 3 bcfd, or 4.3 percent, above the same year-ago month.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

On the nuclear front, total outages tallied 5,400 megawatts, or 5 percent of U.S. capacity, on Thursday, down from 5,800 MW out on Wednesday and 6,100 MW out a year ago, but above the five-year outage rate of 4,500 MW.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Five was headed for the Windward Islands on Thursday. Elsewhere tropical cyclone formation was not expected over the next 48 hours. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

The latest government statistics show the Gulf of Mexico accounts for 6 percent of U.S. gas production and just over 20 percent of U.S. oil production.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):

08/02/12 08/01/12 Henry Hub 3.16 3.20 New York citygate 3.50 3.50 Chicago citygate 3.22 3.26 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 3.03 3.08 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 3.18 3.22 Southern California Border 3.14 3.17 Katy Hub (East Texas) 3.15 3.21 Waha (West Texas) 3.13 3.18 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 3.18 3.21 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 3.19 3.23

For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>

RELATED LINKS

- Canadian Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-CA>

- U.S. Spot Gas versus Oil Comparisons..........

- BTU U.S. Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-BTU>

- U.S. Nuclear Power Reactor Outage Table ......

- North American Power Plant Outage Table .....

- North American Power Transmission Table .....

- U.S. EEI Electricity Output Report ...........

- U.S. EEI Electricity Output Table ............ EEI-

- NYMEX Natural Gas Futures .................... <0#NG:>

- NYMEX Crude Oil Futures .......................<0#CL:>