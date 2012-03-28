* Expectations for big storage build Thurs weigh on prices

* Milder forecasts, record supplies also pressure

* Hub discount relative to futures firms slightly

* Coming up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage data Thursday

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. spot natural gas prices traded lower again on Wednesday, their fifth loss in six days, as milder weather forecasts and estimates for an above-average storage build continued to pressure the market.

Gas for Thursday delivery at Henry Hub NG-W-HH, the benchmark supply point in Louisiana, fell 4 cents to $2.05 per million British thermal units, but early morning differentials firmed slightly to 12 cents under NYMEX from a 13-cent discount on Tuesday.

The daily Hub average is below the March monthly index of $2.42 and well under the year-ago price of $4.35 and the $3.83 mean on about the same day in 2010.

In major consumer markets, next-day prices for gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 dropped 4 cents to $2.21 on the mild Thursday outlook. Chicago NG-CHGC was 2 cents lower at $2.05.

"Power demand during spring doesn't bottom out until May. We need to see some early heat, particularly in the South, to kick up (air-conditioning) demand," a Texas-based trader said.

After trading at a premium to NYMEX futures for most of the winter, record mild temperatures in March helped drive the Hub to a discount to NYMEX futures this month and pressured the benchmark price point to a 30-month low of $2.01 two weeks ago.

RECORD INVENTORIES

The cash-to-futures discount, ranging between 10 and 25 cents in the last two weeks, may be encouraging storage builds despite the fact that stocks are at record highs for this time.

Last week's Energy Information Administration report showed that gas inventories had climbed 11 billion cubic feet to 2.38 trillion cubic feet, a record for that time of year and more than 800 billion cubic feet, or nearly 55 percent, above the five-year average.

That build, the first in 2012, came about two weeks earlier than usual and marked the first time in five years that storage gained in that week.

EIA gas storage data on Thursday is expected to show that stockpiles rose last week by 45 billion cubic feet, a Reuters poll of traders and analysts showed.

Those on the high side of estimates said the discounted cash market was likely encouraging early injections, particularly among economic players that use high-deliverability salt dome facilities in the producing region.

Inventories are poised to finish the month at about 2.45 tcf, more than 55 percent above normal and easily beating the previous March 31 record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

Traders said the huge storage overhang could drive prices even lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades, then pressure prices again late in the April-through-October stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more gas into a well-supplied market.

PRODUCTION ALSO A PROBLEM FOR BULLS

High gas production, primarily from shale, has been putting pressure on gas prices for more than a year.

Traders will be looking for some sign that record output is slowing when the EIA on Thursday also releases its gross natural gas production report for January.

In late February, the agency reported a slight drop for December, the first measurable decline since well freeze-offs curbed output in January and February 2011.

Gas prices failed to garner support last week from Baker Hughes data showing the gas-directed rig count fell for the 11th straight week to 652, its lowest since May 2002, when 640 rigs were operating.

The steady decline in gas drilling has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows, which are still estimated to be at or near record highs due to rising output from shale.

Some analysts say the gas-directed rig count may have to drop below 600 to reduce flowing supplies significantly, noting the producer shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in pure dry gas output.

Most analysts expect no major slowdown in gas output until later this year.

SIGNS OF TIGHTENING

There are some signs that the market is tightening.

Cheap gas prices have prompted more industrial use and some additional utility fuel switching from pricier coal. They have also led to a steep decline in dry gas drilling and forced some producers to cut back output at uneconomic wells.

But the huge surplus in storage left after a mild winter and the onset of spring - a time when heating and cooling needs typically slow - means the balance will likely remain loose, at least until weather demand picks up.

AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, mostly to average above normal for the next two weeks, with daytime highs at times climbing to 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 Celsius).

In late New York Mercantile Exchange trade, the expiring front-month April gas futures contract was down 0.9 cent at $2.199 per mmBtu after sinking early to a new 10-year low of $2.163.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):

03/28/12 03/27/12 Henry Hub 2.05 2.09 New York city gate 2.21 2.25 Chicago city gate 2.05 2.07 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 1.85 1.90 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 1.93 1.93 Southern California Border 2.32 2.36 Katy Hub (East Texas) 1.95 2.02 Waha (West Texas) 1.91 1.96 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.08 2.11 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.05 2.09

For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>

