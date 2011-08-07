WELLINGTON Aug 8 New Zealand's benchmark stock
index opened 2.1 percent lower on Monday, as the market was hit
by the credit ratings downgrade for the U.S. and the European
Central Bank pledged to "actively implement" its bond buying
programme.
Fears are growing that the debt-induced turmoil on both
sides of the Atlantic may be enough to tip the global economy
back into recession, with Wall Street posting its worst week
since November 2008 last week.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX-50 index was 2.6 percent
lower at 3,191.175, its lowest level since October 2010.
Top stock Fletcher Building Ltd opened down 3.4
percent at NZ$7.45 while Telecom Corp was 2.3 percent
lower at NZ$2.51.
Falling stocks outnumbered the rises 63 to one.
Standard & Poor's downgraded the United States by one notch
to AA-plus from the top notch AAA level, and said the decision
reflected its view that the debt ceiling deal agreed last week
fell short of what was needed. For more see
Stocks in Tel Aviv , one of the first global equity
markets to open since the downgrade, dropped 7 percent on
Sunday in response to S&P's action late on Friday.
In early Asia-Pacific trade on Monday the ECB released a
statement saying it would "actively implement" its bond-buying
programme, raising hopes it would aggressively buy Italian and
Spanish bonds in a bid to stop the debt crisis spreading
further.
(NZ$1=$1.19)
)