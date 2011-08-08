WELLINGTON Aug 9 New Zealand's benchmark stock index opened 2.8 percent lower on Tuesday, as the market tracked heavy losses in the United States and Europe on fears global debt problems could push the world economy back into recession.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX-50 index was 2.8 percent lower at 3,095.4, its lowest level since September 2010.

Top stock Fletcher Building Ltd opened down 2.4 percent at NZ$7.30, while Telecom Corp was 3 percent lower at NZ$2.41.

Falling stocks outnumbered the rises 58 to one.

Wall Street fell around 6 percent on heavy volume, its biggest loss in almost three years, as investors dumped stocks for safer assets such as gold and bonds. For more see

(NZ$1=$1.22)