WELLINGTON Aug 9 New Zealand's benchmark stock
index opened 2.8 percent lower on Tuesday, as the market tracked
heavy losses in the United States and Europe on fears global
debt problems could push the world economy back into recession.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX-50 index was 2.8 percent
lower at 3,095.4, its lowest level since September 2010.
Top stock Fletcher Building Ltd opened down 2.4
percent at NZ$7.30, while Telecom Corp was 3 percent
lower at NZ$2.41.
Falling stocks outnumbered the rises 58 to one.
Wall Street fell around 6 percent on heavy volume, its
biggest loss in almost three years, as investors dumped stocks
for safer assets such as gold and bonds. For more see
(NZ$1=$1.22)
)