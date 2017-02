WELLINGTON Aug 10 New Zealand's benchmark stock index opened 3.3 percent higher on Wednesday, as the market tracked a rally in Wall Street after the Federal Reserve pledged two more years of near-zero interest rates.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX-50 index was up 3.4 percent at 3,202.94 after 5 minutes trading.

Top stock Fletcher Building Ltd rose 4.2 percent at NZ$7.50, while Telecom Corp was 4.2 percent higher at NZ$2.47.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 3.98 percent.

