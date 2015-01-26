Wellington Jan 26 New Zealand shares closed higher on Monday underpinned by modest gains for leading stocks, sending the market back within sight of record levels set last week.

The benchmark NZX 50 index closed up 23.42 points, or 0.4 percent higher, at 5698.66.

The gains were led by a 3.6 percent rise in telecommunications company Spark, the second biggest stock by capitalisation, which touched a seven-year high during the session. The stock closed at NZ$3.34.

Trading volumes were thinned by a regional holiday in the country's biggest commercial centre, Auckland, as well as a national holiday in Australia.

(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)