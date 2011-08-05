WELLINGTON Aug 5 New Zealand's benchmark stock
index closed down 3 percent on Friday, with the market suffering
along with others because of a global selloff in equities on
fears of a worsening European debt crisis and slowing global
growth.
The benchmark NZX-50 index unofficially closed down
101.27 points at 3,276.51, its lowest level since mid-December
2010.
Top stock Fletcher Building Ltd closed down 3.75
percent at NZ$7.71 while Telecom Corp was 3.2 percent
lower at NZ$2.57.
Falling stocks outnumbered the rises 97 to six.
Australian stocks were 3.9 percent lower after Wall
Street fell more than 4 percent, with similar losses in Europe.
Fears that Italy would be unable to repay its debts sparked
a panic flight to safer assets, with investors fearing euro zone
debts, plus cuts to spending by the U.S., would be a body blow
for the fragile recovery. For more see
(NZ$1=$1.19)
)