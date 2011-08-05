WELLINGTON Aug 5 New Zealand's benchmark stock index closed down 3 percent on Friday, with the market suffering along with others because of a global selloff in equities on fears of a worsening European debt crisis and slowing global growth.

The benchmark NZX-50 index unofficially closed down 101.27 points at 3,276.51, its lowest level since mid-December 2010.

Top stock Fletcher Building Ltd closed down 3.75 percent at NZ$7.71 while Telecom Corp was 3.2 percent lower at NZ$2.57.

Falling stocks outnumbered the rises 97 to six.

Australian stocks were 3.9 percent lower after Wall Street fell more than 4 percent, with similar losses in Europe.

Fears that Italy would be unable to repay its debts sparked a panic flight to safer assets, with investors fearing euro zone debts, plus cuts to spending by the U.S., would be a body blow for the fragile recovery. For more see

(NZ$1=$1.19)