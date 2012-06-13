* Nordic wind power output to rise by 1 GW

* System price for Thursday seen down 1 euro to 26.1 euros/MWh

By Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, June 13 Nordic forward power prices continued a recent downward trend on Wednesday morning due to forecasts for wet weather, traders said.

The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery was trading at 27.05 euros ($33.70) per MWh at 1030 CET (0830 GMT), down 25 cents from Tuesday's close.

A Sweden-based portfolio manager said prices were sliding on the wetter weather forecast.

"We are lowering the price curve every day we see such a weather forecast."

Low pressure systems are set to dominate the weather in Scandinavia until early next week, with more rainfall to come, especially in the southern parts, a meteorologist at Point Carbon said.

The Nordic region relies on hydro power for over 50 percent of its electricity generation, and increased inflows into reservoirs push prices down.

Further out on the curve, Nordic power prices for baseload delivery in 2013 were stable at 36.10 euros per MWh.

"The market is pretty dull with low liquidity," the portfolio manager said.

SYSTEM PRICE

The Nordic system price for Thursday was expected to come at 26.1 euros per MWh, compared with 27 euros on Wednesday, analysts at Point Carbon said.

"Higher wind power production, slightly increasing inflow and somewhat increased hydro production availability will give a lower system price tomorrow."

Compared with Wednesday, wind power production was expected to inrease in the first half of Thursday by around 750 megawatts (MW) to 1,900 MW.

The increase in wind production typically leads to more exports from Denmark to Germany, but this can be curbed by increased solar power output in Germany, Point Carbon added.

($1 = 0.8028 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Jane Baird; Editing by Henning Gloystein)