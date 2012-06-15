* EU carbon allowances trade over 7 euros/tonne
* Oskarshamn-3 nuclear reactor back to normal
By Nerijus Adomaitis
OSLO, June 15 Nordic forward power prices rose
on Friday morning on higher prices of carbon emission rights and
drier a weather forecast, traders said.
The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours)
delivery was trading 20 euro cents higher at 27.75 euros
($34.96) per megawatt-hour (MWh), compared to Thursday's close.
"Prices are up on the combination of stronger emission
rights and a drier weather forecast," an Oslo-based trader said.
Carbon prices on the EU Emissions Trading Scheme
(ETS) rose by 13 cents to over 7 euros per tonne at 1100 CET
(0900 GMT) on Friday morning.
"The forecast this morning showed significantly drier
weather than when the market closed yesterday," an analyst at
Point Carbon, a market analysis company of Thomson Reuters,
said.
The total expected precipitation during next two weeks fell
from 11.6 terawatt-hours to 10.8 TWh, he added.
The Nordic region relies on hydro power for over 50 percent
its of electricity generation, and drier weather means decreased
inflows into reservoirs, a bullish factor.
Price increases in carbon emission rights mean that margins
at coal-fired plants will fall compared to other generators.
Further out on the curve, Nordic power prices for baseload
delivery in 2013 were up by 20 cents to 36.55 euros per
MWh.
Oil prices, which impact year-ahead contracts, rose on
Friday on expectations that Saudi Arabia would scale back
supplies after the OPEC kept its output target
unchanged.[ID:nL3E8HF1C7
SYSTEM PRICE
The Nordic system price for Saturday was expected to come
out at 22.1 euros per MWh, compared with 26.2 euros on Thursday,
analysts at Point Carbon said.
For Sunday and Monday they expected the price to come out at
20.4 euros and 25.3 euros respectively.
"Over the weekend, we are expecting increased wind power
output in addition to the lower consumption due to the weekend
effect," an analyst at Point Carbon said.
The wind power output is expected to increase throughout the
weekend from 1,140 MW on Friday to 2,800 MW on Sunday.
OUTAGES
Live Power Intelligence, which monitors real-time output
from major Nordic generators, said Sweden's 1,400 MW nuclear
reactor Oskarshamn-3, the biggest in Nordic market region, was
almost back to normal.
The output dropped more than expected to 160 MW on Thursday
during a planned test.
Another test at the unit is planned for Monday.
($1 = 0.7939 euros)
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Henning Gloystein
and Alison Birrane)