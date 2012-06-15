* EU carbon allowances trade over 7 euros/tonne

* Oskarshamn-3 nuclear reactor back to normal

By Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, June 15 Nordic forward power prices rose on Friday morning on higher prices of carbon emission rights and drier a weather forecast, traders said.

The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery was trading 20 euro cents higher at 27.75 euros ($34.96) per megawatt-hour (MWh), compared to Thursday's close.

"Prices are up on the combination of stronger emission rights and a drier weather forecast," an Oslo-based trader said.

Carbon prices on the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) rose by 13 cents to over 7 euros per tonne at 1100 CET (0900 GMT) on Friday morning.

"The forecast this morning showed significantly drier weather than when the market closed yesterday," an analyst at Point Carbon, a market analysis company of Thomson Reuters, said.

The total expected precipitation during next two weeks fell from 11.6 terawatt-hours to 10.8 TWh, he added.

The Nordic region relies on hydro power for over 50 percent its of electricity generation, and drier weather means decreased inflows into reservoirs, a bullish factor.

Price increases in carbon emission rights mean that margins at coal-fired plants will fall compared to other generators.

Further out on the curve, Nordic power prices for baseload delivery in 2013 were up by 20 cents to 36.55 euros per MWh.

Oil prices, which impact year-ahead contracts, rose on Friday on expectations that Saudi Arabia would scale back supplies after the OPEC kept its output target unchanged.[ID:nL3E8HF1C7

SYSTEM PRICE

The Nordic system price for Saturday was expected to come out at 22.1 euros per MWh, compared with 26.2 euros on Thursday, analysts at Point Carbon said.

For Sunday and Monday they expected the price to come out at 20.4 euros and 25.3 euros respectively.

"Over the weekend, we are expecting increased wind power output in addition to the lower consumption due to the weekend effect," an analyst at Point Carbon said.

The wind power output is expected to increase throughout the weekend from 1,140 MW on Friday to 2,800 MW on Sunday.

OUTAGES

Live Power Intelligence, which monitors real-time output from major Nordic generators, said Sweden's 1,400 MW nuclear reactor Oskarshamn-3, the biggest in Nordic market region, was almost back to normal.

The output dropped more than expected to 160 MW on Thursday during a planned test.

Another test at the unit is planned for Monday. ($1 = 0.7939 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Henning Gloystein and Alison Birrane)