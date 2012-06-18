* Nordic quarter-ahead power contract closes at 26.2 euros/MWh

* Wet weather forecast and concerns about eurozone drags prices down (Updates price information)

By Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, June 18 Nordic benchmark forward power prices closed on Monday at five-year lows, dragged down by wet weather forecast and concerns about the global economy.

The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery closed at 26.20 euros ($33.08) per megawatt-hour (MWh), the lowest level since June 2007, down by 1.25 euros compared to last Friday.

Traders said prices were falling on wet weather forecasts as the Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its electricity generation, and more rain helps to build hydro reserves, a bullish factor.

Nordic forward prices, which were already falling on Monday morning, took a deep dive along the crude oil, as the initial markets' optimism about Greece's elections faded in the afternoon.

Brent crude futures fell about $2 on Monday below $96 in choppy trading, having erased previous gains, on continued concern about the euro zone economy and ample oil supplies.

"Both month-ahead and quarter-ahead contracts have been falling on constantly wet weather forecast. We can't see the high pressure building up," a Sweden-based trader said.

Further down on the curve, Nordic power prices for baseload delivery in 2013 closed at 36.10 euros per MWh, down 60 cents, compared to Friday's close.

Financial markets' relief that a narrow election victory for Greece's pro-bailout parties would help to prevent deeper crisis in euro zone was quickly overtaken by concern about the lack of a comprehensive plan and weakness in the world economy. ($1 = 0.7921 euros) (Editing by James Jukwey)