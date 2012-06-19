* Quarter-ahead prices rebound on market correction

* Nuclear outage expected to push up system price

By Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, June 19 Nordic benchmark forward power prices rebounded slightly on Tuesday morning after falling to five-year lows the previous day but there no indicators that prices would substantially rebound, traders said.

The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery was trading at 26.40 euros ($33.15) per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 1030 CET (0830 GMT), up 15 cents from Monday, when it hit the lowest levels since June 2007.

"It seems that the market has fallen a bit too much on Monday, and there is some correction going on," a Sweden-based power trader said.

"However, both the hydro balance and the situation in Europe are bearish factors, and the contract may fall further after a slight correction," he added.

The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its electricity generation, and an increase in hydro reserves puts pressure on prices.

Further down on the curve, Nordic power prices for baseload delivery in 2013 were flat at 36.20 euros per MWh on Tuesday morning.

The markets have been nervously watching whether Greek political leaders could form a new government, which would stick to the bailout deal and keep the country within the euro zone..

Brent crude futures hit a fresh near 17-month low at $94.44 a barrel on Tuesday on slack demand due to fears about the slowing euro zone economy.

SYSTEM PRICE

Oslo-based Point Carbon, a market analysis company of Thomson Reuters, said it expected the Nordic system price for Wednesday to rise to 27.2 euros per MWh from 26.0 euros on Tuesday.

"The main price driver tomorrow is going to be the change in nuclear production in the spot bids," an analyst at Point Carbon said.

Sweden's 865-megawatt Ringhals-2 nuclear reactor was shut down on Monday afternoon due to oil leakage from a transformer, and it was unclear when it can restart.

"Changes in flow to Germany is also a bullish factor tomorrow, since low solar is lifting the peak price," the analyst added. ($1 = 0.7949 euros) (Editing by Keiron Henderson)