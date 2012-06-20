* System price expected to fall as midsummer dents consumption

* Forward prices down on wet weather, weak fuels

By Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, June 20 Weak fuel markets and wet weather pushed down Nordic benchmark forward power prices on Wednesday morning a day after rebounding from five-year lows.

The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery was off by 25 cents at 26.35 euros ($33.40) per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 1030 CET (0830 GMT).

The contract hit a five-year low of 26.20 euros on Monday.

"The weather forecast remains wet, and there are no much moves from the fuel market," a Norway-based power trader said.

"There is no much trading going at the moment.

The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its electricity generation. Rainfall increases hydro reserves and puts pressure on prices.

Georg Mueller, a meteorologist at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters market analysis company, said there were signs for "a possible high pressure episode" in early July.

Further down the curve, Nordic power prices for baseload delivery in 2013 were trading 20 cents below Tuesday's close at 36.40 euros per MWh.

Since the end of February, the contract has fallen by more than 15 percent.

Brent crude was steady under $96 a barrel on Wednesday, but prices stayed close to 17-month lows hit in the previous session.

SYSTEM PRICE

"The short-term prices moves are down due coming midsummer holidays," the trader said.

Point Carbon analysts said they expected the Nordic system price to fall to 24.9 euros per MWh for Thursday from 26.1 euros on Wednesday, due to lower consumption.

"There will be some 850 MW lower consumption tomorrow mainly due to gradually falling consumption in Finland towards midsummer," they said.

OUTAGES

Sweden's 865 MW Ringhals-2 reactor, which was shut down on Monday afternoon, might need one or two weeks to repair or change its main transformer, Point Carbon said, citing Life Power Intelligence (LPI).

"LPI's first estimate was the reactor will be out for one or a few weeks, but there is a risk that the outage will be longer." ($1 = 0.7889 euros) (Editing by Jason Neely)