* Year-ahead prices test 2009 lows as oil falls
* Spot prices expected to drop on Midsummer
By Nerijus Adomaitis
OSLO, June 21 Nordic benchmark power prices
continued to fall on Thursday along with continental power
prices and fuels, with no support from weather forecast, traders
said.
The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours)
delivery was trading at 25.60 euros ($32.52) per megawatt-hour
(MWh) at 0930 CET (0730 GMT), down 25 cents from Wednesday's
close.
"There is not enough support from the weather forecast, we
still have a wet weather pattern," a Norway-based trader said.
The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50
percent of its electricity generation. Rainfall increases hydro
reserves and puts pressure on prices.
The quarter-ahead contract broke through a five-year low of
26.20 euros on Monday, and is less than 3 euros above the
historical lows.
Further down the curve, Nordic power prices for baseload
delivery in 2013 fell by 25 cents from Wednesday to
36.10 cents, testing the lowest levels since December 2009.
"Year-ahead prices were falling along German power prices
and fuels," the trader said.
Brent crude fell over $1 to $91.62 per barrel on Thursday,
the lowest in 18 months, after the Federal Reserve's stimulus
extension disappointed investor hopes for more aggressive
steps.
SYSTEM PRICE
Point Carbon, a market analysis company of Thomson Reuters,
said it expected the Nordic system price to fall to 21.9 euros
per MWh for Friday from 24.4 euros on Thursday, due to lower
consumption.
The total power consumption was expected to fall by about
3,040 MW in Norway, Sweden and Finland Midsummer eve on Friday,
analysts at Point Carbon said.
"This seems likely since the last year's consumption
decrease on Midsummer eve has varied from down 2900 MW to 3400
MW."
Also, wind power output in Denmark and Sweden is expected to
increase by 1,100 MW to 2,250 MW on Friday, another bearish
factor.
Swedish 996 MW Forsmark-2 nuclear reactor was back in
operation and producing at 480 MW at 0600 CET (0400 GMT).
($1 = 0.7873 euros)
