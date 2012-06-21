* New forecast shows less precipitation by 2 TWh
* Spot prices expected to drop on Midsummer holiday
(Updates price information, adds analyst)
By Nerijus Adomaitis
OSLO, June 21 Nordic benchmark power prices
rebounded on Thursday after falling in early trade hours after
the latest weather forecast showed drier weather ahead.
The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours)
delivery was trading at 26 euros ($33.03) per megawatt-hour
(MWh) at 1100 (GMT) up from 25.60 euros in early trading hours.
"The latest weather forecast showed less precipitation
within next 10 days, and that could have moved the markets,"
said an analyst at Point Carbon, a market analysis company of
Thomson Reuters.
Traders said earlier on Thursday the market was going
downward due to continuing wet weather pattern.
The new forecast showed expected precipitation within the
next 10 days to be able to generate 6.2 terawatt-hours of power
compared to earlier estimate of 8.1 TWh, Point Carbon said.
The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50
percent of its electricity generation, and drier weather pushes
up prices.
The quarter-ahead contract broke through a five-year low of
26.20 euros on Monday, and is less than 3 euros above the
historical lows.
Further down the curve, Nordic power prices for baseload
delivery in 2013 were also up to 36.30 euros per MWh
from early trade of 36.10 euros, but still down from Wednesday.
"Year-ahead prices were falling along German power prices
and fuels," the trader said.
Brent crude oil hit an 18-month low of $91 per barrel on
Thursday as the outlook for economic growth darkened, pointing
to lower-than-expected energy consumption
worldwide.
SYSTEM PRICE
Point Carbon said it expected the Nordic system price to
fall to 21.9 euros per MWh for Friday from 24.4 euros on
Thursday, due to lower consumption.
The total power consumption was expected to fall by about
3,040 MW in Norway, Sweden and Finland Midsummer eve on Friday,
analysts at Point Carbon said.
"This seems likely since the last year's consumption
decrease on Midsummer eve has varied from down 2900 MW to 3400
MW."
Also, wind power output in Denmark and Sweden is expected to
increase by 1,100 MW to 2,250 MW on Friday, another bearish
factor.
Swedish 996 MW Forsmark-2 nuclear reactor was back in
operation and producing at 480 MW at 0600 CET (0400 GMT).
($1 = 0.7873 euros)
(Editing by James Jukwey)