By Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, June 21 Nordic benchmark power prices rebounded on Thursday after falling in early trade hours after the latest weather forecast showed drier weather ahead.

The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery was trading at 26 euros ($33.03) per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 1100 (GMT) up from 25.60 euros in early trading hours.

"The latest weather forecast showed less precipitation within next 10 days, and that could have moved the markets," said an analyst at Point Carbon, a market analysis company of Thomson Reuters.

Traders said earlier on Thursday the market was going downward due to continuing wet weather pattern.

The new forecast showed expected precipitation within the next 10 days to be able to generate 6.2 terawatt-hours of power compared to earlier estimate of 8.1 TWh, Point Carbon said.

The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its electricity generation, and drier weather pushes up prices.

The quarter-ahead contract broke through a five-year low of 26.20 euros on Monday, and is less than 3 euros above the historical lows.

Further down the curve, Nordic power prices for baseload delivery in 2013 were also up to 36.30 euros per MWh from early trade of 36.10 euros, but still down from Wednesday.

"Year-ahead prices were falling along German power prices and fuels," the trader said.

Brent crude oil hit an 18-month low of $91 per barrel on Thursday as the outlook for economic growth darkened, pointing to lower-than-expected energy consumption worldwide.

SYSTEM PRICE

Point Carbon said it expected the Nordic system price to fall to 21.9 euros per MWh for Friday from 24.4 euros on Thursday, due to lower consumption.

The total power consumption was expected to fall by about 3,040 MW in Norway, Sweden and Finland Midsummer eve on Friday, analysts at Point Carbon said.

"This seems likely since the last year's consumption decrease on Midsummer eve has varied from down 2900 MW to 3400 MW."

Also, wind power output in Denmark and Sweden is expected to increase by 1,100 MW to 2,250 MW on Friday, another bearish factor.

Swedish 996 MW Forsmark-2 nuclear reactor was back in operation and producing at 480 MW at 0600 CET (0400 GMT). ($1 = 0.7873 euros) (Editing by James Jukwey)