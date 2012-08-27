* Day-ahead price for Tuesday expected at 33.9 euros/MWh
* Wetter weather forecast drives front-quarter down
OSLO, Aug 27 Nordic front power prices fell on
Monday as the latest weather forecast showed more rain in the
hydro-dependent region, and after coal prices eased last week,
traders said.
The forth-quarter contract for baseload (24 hours)
delivery fell by 65 cents to 39.15 euros ($49.00) per
megawatt-hour (MWh) by 1000 GMT from Friday's close.
"The market is falling on wetter weather forecast as hydro
reservoirs are close to full, and we don't see a stable dry
weather period ahead," a Sweden-based trader said.
"The fourth-quarter contract is trading at around the
marginal cost of coal power production, and I don't see how it
could be lifted up," he added.
API2 coal swaps for shipping coal in the fourth quarter
closed at $93.85 a tonne on Friday from $94.25 the
previous day.
The latest weather forecast on Monday showed wetter weather
during the next 10-15 days.
"Northern Europe is getting quite wet weather this week, but
the next week is expected to be warmer and drier," said Georg
Muller, a meteorologist at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.
The Nordic region relies for over 50 percent on hydro power
generation so changes in rainfall levels have big price impacts.
At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for
baseload power delivery in 2013 fell 30 euro cents to
39.20 euros.
SPOT PRICE
The Nordic average day-ahead price for Tuesday was expected
to rise to 33.9 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh), up from 32.2 euros
for Monday due to lower wind and nuclear output, analysts at
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.
Combined wind power output in Denmark and Sweden was
forecast to fall by 660 MW to 1,410 MW on Tuesday, while output
from Sweden's 1,400 MW Oskarshamn-3 nuclear reactor could be
reduced to 400 MW on Tuesday, analysts added.
Some traders said the spot price could not continue to rise.
"We have more water in the system than the last year, and it
would be very difficult to lift the spot more," one trader said.
"Hydro power producers would not be able to hold for long."
Total water reservoir in the Nordic countries were expected
to be almost 90 percent by the end of this week, Point Carbon
said.
($1 = 0.7989 euros)
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)