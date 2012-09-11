* Spot price for Wed seen up to 25.7 euros/MWh * Temperature to drop by 3 degrees Celsius OSLO, Sept 11 Nordic spot electricity prices were expected to rise on Tuesday on rising consumption due to falling temperatures, analysts said. The Nordic average day-ahead power price for Wednesday delivery was seen up to 25.7 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh) from 23.9 euros a day earlier, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. "The warm spell is ending abruptly tomorrow, and the average Nordic temperature is down by 3.2 degrees Celsius... A natural reaction to this is 700 MW higher load," Point Carbon said. Another bullish factor was an expected drop of combined wind power output in Denmark and Sweden by an hourly average of 1,160 MW to 1,490 MW on Wednesday. The gain in prices could be partly offset by rising hydro inflows as water reservoirs of Nordic hydro power producers are already filled up close to 90 percent, analysts added. FORWARD PRICES The benchmark front-quarter contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery fell by 65 cents to 36.70 euros a MWh by 0800 GMT on a wetter weather forecast. "The market is falling due to wetter weather forecasts and week carbon prices," a Sweden-based trader said. European carbon prices, part of coal power production costs, dropped below 8 euros a tonne on Tuesday. The precipitation levels for the next 10 days were expected to be 6 terrawatt-hours (TWh) above normal, the latest outlook from the European centre for medium-range forecasts showed. The Nordic region relies on hydroelectric power for over 50 percent of its power generation, so changes in precipitation are important factors for price setting. At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for baseload power delivery next year fell by 25 cents to 37.70 euros a MWh as prices of crude oil slipped. Brent crude futures fell for the first time in four sessions on Tuesday as investors took profits, though they remained above $114 a barrel. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane)