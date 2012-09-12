* Spot price for Thursday seen up to 26.5 euros/MWh * Front quarter falls on wet weather, weaker coal OSLO, Sept 12 Nordic spot electricity prices were expected to firm further on Wednesday as colder weather drove up consumption and wind power output fell, analysts said. The Nordic average day-ahead power price for Thursday delivery was seen up to 26.5 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh) from 25.1 euros a day earlier, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. Consumption was seen rising by 660 MW as average temperatures were expected to fall by 1.5 degree Celsius, while combined wind power output in Denmark and Sweden was forecast to fall by an hourly average of 420 MW. On the bearish side, export capacity form Denmark to Germany was expected to fall by 450 MW to 150 MW on Thursday. FORWARD PRICES Nordic forward power prices fell despite rises in European stocks and Brent crude which were both supported by a decision by Germany's constitutional court to approve the legality of the euro zone's bailout fund. The benchmark front-quarter contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery fell by 15 cents to 36.75 euros a MWh by 0900 GMT. "Oil has no effect on marginal costs of power production in the Nordic countries. We still have very wet weather," a Sweden-based trader said, explaining the move. The Nordic region relies on hydroelectric power for more than 50 percent of its power generation. More rain boosts power production, pushing down prices. The precipitation levels for the next 15 days were expected to be 6.3 terawatt-hours (TWh) above normal, the latest outlook from the European centre for medium-range forecasts showed. "A major cool and dry spell is not likely in the next two weeks, but some cooler days with below normal temperatures are possible towards the end of the month," Georg Muller, a meteorologist at Point Carbon said. Traders said the front-quarter prices could fall further if wet weather continues. "I think both the fourth-quarter contract and the first-quarter 2013 are a bit overpriced, and we see a downside risk," one trader said. At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for baseload power delivery next year fell by 5 cents to 37.70 euros a MWh, in step of falling coal prices and benchmark German power prices. API2 coal swaps for 2013 were down by 25 cents to $98.75 a tonne. Coal power generation costs are a key reference for Nordic power contracts in winter, when there is less hydro supply. German year-ahead baseload power has entered into a downward trend after a summer hike, and the contract is now at 48.65 per MWh, down from over Eur50/MWh in late August. The fall in coal and power prices was partly offset by rising European carbon prices, a part of coal power generation costs. The contract was traded 15 cents up to 7.90 euros by 0900 GMT after falling to 7.75 euros on Tuesday. Brent crude for October delivery was up 70 cents at $116.10 a barrel by 0900 GMT. "The oil prices have no effect on marginal costs of power generation in the Nordics, it's more of a psychological factor," one trader said, explaining the lack of market reaction to rising oil prices. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein in London; Editing by Andrew Heavens)