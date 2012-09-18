* German exports to offset slight rises in wind capacity
* Curve prices edge up on drier weather forecast
LONDON, Sept 18 Nordic spot electricity prices
are expected to rise slightly on Wednesday as higher export
demand from Germany is likely to offset a slight increase in
wind power capacity, analysts said on Tuesday.
The Nordic average day-ahead power price for
Wednesday delivery is expected to rise to 25.60 euros per
megawatt-hour (MWh) from 24.8 euros on Monday, analysts at Point
Carbon said.
But traders said that movements in spot markets were
marginal at the moment as market fundamentals remained almost
unchanged.
"The changes in wind power generation and demand are
marginal at the moment so I do not think that spot power prices
should change by more than a couple of euros," one Nordic
utility trader said.
Meteorologists said that wind power generation was expected
to rise slightly to around 2,300 megawatt (MW) overall in the
Nordic region, driven largely by a rise in Danish output from
1,300 MW on Tuesday to over 1,700 MW on Wednesday.
Swedish wind power capacity was seen dropping slightly from
just under 1,000 MW on Tuesday to around 600 MW on Wednesday.
The average wind power capacity during this season in
Denmark is around 1,000 MW while Sweden's typical capacity at
this time of the year is around 850 MW.
Further out on the curve, the contract for baseload (24
hours) power deliveries in the next quarter was rising on
Tuesday morning, opening up at 36.60 euros a MWh and trading up
to 36.90 euros by 0645 GMT.
Contracts for baseload delivery in 2013 rose from an open of
37 to 37.15 euros per MWh.
"Autumn sees no major deviations from the normals but some
cooler and drier spells are possible," meteorologist Georg
Mueller said.
The Nordic power market region relies on hydro power
generation and a drier mid- to long-term weather outlook would
reduce hydro power capacity and push prices up.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)