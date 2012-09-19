* Thursday's system price seen at 26.1 euros/MWh * Curve prices drop on weaker fuels LONDON, Sept 19 Nordic spot electricity prices are expected to rise on Thursday as colder and calmer weather spurs demand and reduces available wind power capacity, analysts said on Wednesday. The Nordic average day-ahead power price for Wednesday delivery is expected to rise to 26.1 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), up from 24.1 euros on Tuesday, analysts at Point Carbon said. "Signals are all for tomorrow, with the cooler and calmer weather lifting consumption by 800 megawatts (MW), and reducing renewables by 700-900 MW," Point Carbon said, adding that the return to the grid of Vattenfall's 865 MW Ringhals 1 nuclear power plant in Sweden on Thursday would somewhat hamper the otherwise bullish outlook. Meteorologists said the Nordic region was expected to enter a period of colder and drier weather for the next week, which would lift demand and reduce wind power capacity. "We are entering a one week cold spell with force, and the average temperature in the Nordic region is down 1.3 degrees Celsius tomorrow to 8.8 degrees," Point Carbon said. Further out on the price curve the outlook was bearish, with both contracts for baseload delivery next quarter and next year losing some ground because of a mild and wet mid-term weather outlook and lower fuel prices. Nordic fourth-quarter baseload power prices were trading at 36.90 euros per MWh, down from an opening of 37.35 euros, and 2013 base prices were down 10 cents this morning to 37.30 euros per MWh. Meteorologist Georg Mueller said he saw no major deviations from average weather patterns for autumn but that winter was showing some signs for a rather mild setup. The Nordic power region relies on hydro electricity generation, so dry weather reduces available capacity and lifts prices while wet conditions raise capacity and pull down prices. In the fuel markets, API2 2013 coal futures remained slightly below $100 per tonne on Wednesday morning, and front-month Brent crude oil prices were $112.80 per barrel, down from $117 at the beginning of the week. "We are in the midst of a typical early autumn downswing and I don't expect it to halt before the first cold snap lifts prices significantly on the front end of the curve," one financial trader said. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)