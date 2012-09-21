MILAN, Sept 21 Nordic spot power electricity prices were expected to fall over the weekend due to lower consumption but will strengthen on Monday as low temperatures drive domestic demand, analysts said on Friday. The Nordic average day-ahead power price for Monday delivery is expected to rise to 29.3 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), up from 27.9 euros on Friday, analysts at Point Carbon said. "Consumption is up 1,000 MW on Monday compared with today as temperatures stay low," they said. "Forced hydro production is down 750 MW compared with Friday, and increasing water values should lift the system price about one euro," they added. In contrast, weekend power prices are expected to weaken due to reduced consumption with Saturday prices pegged at 23.7 euros and Sunday at 24.1 euros. Friday prices rose because of the cold spell, lower wind output and tests at the Oskarshamn nuclear reactor, Point Carbon said. E.ON's 1,400 megawatt (MW) Oskarshamn 3 nuclear reactor is scheduled to perform a test on Friday, leading to a power reduction of 200 MW in the morning before output is gradually increased back to full power within 25 hours. Renewable electricity capacity was also expected to drop, with meteorologists saying that Sweden and Denmark would produce 670 MW less wind power on Friday than they were expected to generate on Thursday. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by William Hardy)