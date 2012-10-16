* Wed spot price seen at 35.3 euros/MWh
* Wind power output to gain by 790 MW
OSLO, Oct 16 Nordic spot prices were seen
unchanged on Tuesday as higher exports were expected to offset
lower consumption and more supply of wind power, analysts at
Point Carbon said on Tuesday.
The Nordic average day-ahead power price for
Wednesday delivery was expected to ease to 35.3 euros per
megawatt-hour (MWh) from 35.4 euros on Tuesday.
Combined wind power in Denmark and Sweden is predicted to
increase by hourly average of 790 MW from Tuesday to Wednesday,
while rising temperatures are to dent consumption by 360 MW.
"But we expect higher exports to outweigh the bearish
factors," a Point Carbon analyst said.
The Nordic day-ahead contract was last quoted on the
financial market at a bid-ask spread of 34.7 euros and 35.7
euros a MWh.
FORWARD PRICES
The most-traded contract for baseload (24 hours) power
delivery in the first quarter rose by 45 cents to 41.35
euros per MWh by 0830 GMT, compared with Monday's close.
"The contract is up on slightly drier weather and higher
German prices," a Norway-based trader said.
The latest weather forecasts for the next 15 days showed
precipitation levels to be 1.2 terawatt-hours (TWh) above
normal.
The Nordic region relies on hydroelectric power for more
than 50 percent of its power generation, and change in
precipitation is an important factor in setting prices.
The Nordic contract for baseload power delivery next year
rose by 25 cents to 37.33 euros per MWh.
In Germany, which trades power with the Nordic market, the
contract for power delivery in 2013 firmed by 5 cents
to 47.05 euros on Tuesday morning.
Brent futures rose above $116 on Tuesday,
underpinned by supply concerns after the European Union slapped
more sanctions on Iran.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)