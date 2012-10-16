* Wed spot price seen at 35.3 euros/MWh * Wind power output to gain by 790 MW OSLO, Oct 16 Nordic spot prices were seen unchanged on Tuesday as higher exports were expected to offset lower consumption and more supply of wind power, analysts at Point Carbon said on Tuesday. The Nordic average day-ahead power price for Wednesday delivery was expected to ease to 35.3 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) from 35.4 euros on Tuesday. Combined wind power in Denmark and Sweden is predicted to increase by hourly average of 790 MW from Tuesday to Wednesday, while rising temperatures are to dent consumption by 360 MW. "But we expect higher exports to outweigh the bearish factors," a Point Carbon analyst said. The Nordic day-ahead contract was last quoted on the financial market at a bid-ask spread of 34.7 euros and 35.7 euros a MWh. FORWARD PRICES The most-traded contract for baseload (24 hours) power delivery in the first quarter rose by 45 cents to 41.35 euros per MWh by 0830 GMT, compared with Monday's close. "The contract is up on slightly drier weather and higher German prices," a Norway-based trader said. The latest weather forecasts for the next 15 days showed precipitation levels to be 1.2 terawatt-hours (TWh) above normal. The Nordic region relies on hydroelectric power for more than 50 percent of its power generation, and change in precipitation is an important factor in setting prices. The Nordic contract for baseload power delivery next year rose by 25 cents to 37.33 euros per MWh. In Germany, which trades power with the Nordic market, the contract for power delivery in 2013 firmed by 5 cents to 47.05 euros on Tuesday morning. Brent futures rose above $116 on Tuesday, underpinned by supply concerns after the European Union slapped more sanctions on Iran. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)