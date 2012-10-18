* Friday spot price seen at 34.3 euros/MWh * Hydro inflows expected to rise 5,380 MW OSLO, Oct 18 Nordic spot electricity prices were expected to fall as increased water inflows force hydro power plants to produce more electricity, analysts said on Thursday. The Nordic average day-ahead power price for Friday delivery was expected to ease to 34.3 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) from 34.5 euros on Thursday, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. "We expect 1,300 MW increase in hydro power generation capacities on Friday, and increased hydro inflows will force them to generate more power," a Point Carbon analyst said. The hydro inflows into Nordic rivers and water reservoirs are expected to increase by 5,380 MW from Thursday to Friday, Point Carbon estimate showed. Demand is expected to fall by 780 MW due to the weekend effect when demand is usually lower, and milder weather, but that is going to be offset by wind output dropping by an hourly average of 600 MW, he added. The Nordic day-ahead contract was last quoted on the financial market at a bid-ask spread of 34 euros and 34.5 euros a MWh. FORWARD PRICES The front-quarter for baseload (24 hours) power delivery stood at 41.60 euros per MWh by 0830 GMT, down 15 cents from Wednesday's close. Weather forecasts for the next 10 days show precipitation levels to be 1.8 terawatt-hours above normal. The Nordic region relies on hydroelectric power for more than 50 percent of its power generation, and change in precipitation is an important factor in setting prices. The Nordic contract for baseload power delivery next year also slipped by 15 cents to 37.45 euros per MWh, in step with easing coal prices. European carbon prices held above 8 euros a tonne, while coal API2 2013 futures fell 35 cents to $95.15 a tonne. Oil held above $113 a barrel on Thursday as Chinese economic data signalled stabilisation in the economy of the world's second-largest oil consumer. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by James Jukwey)