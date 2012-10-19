* Spot price seen falling to 32-33 euros/MWh * Wind power output expected to remain low OSLO, Oct 19 Low wind power output and higher exports were expected to keep the Nordic spot electricity prices from falling below 32 euros on the weekend as demand drops, analysts said on Friday. The Nordic average day-ahead power price for Saturday delivery was expected to ease to 33 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) on Saturday and to 32 euros on Sunday, compared to 34.5 euros on Friday, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. Consumption expected to drop by 3,200-4,000 MW over the weekend would weigh, but other factors were to provide support. "Increase in export capacities from Denmark and Sweden, and continuing low wind power output will provide support for prices," a Point Carbon analyst said. Combined wind output in Denmark and Sweden was forecasted to remain below hourly average of 900 MW compared to normal levels of 2,000 MW. There will more power transmission capacities available from Denmark and Sweden to Germany and Poland on the weekend, the analyst added. Nordic spot price for Monday is expected to settle at 34.7 euros a MWh. FORWARD PRICES The front-quarter for baseload (24 hours) power delivery stood at 42.20 euros per MWh by 0730 GMT, up 45 cents from Thursday's close. "We expect slightly rising market today due to generally drier and colder weather forecast," a Point Carbon analyst said. The Nordic region relies on hydroelectric power for more than 50 percent of its power generation, and change in precipitation is an important factor in setting prices. The Nordic contract for baseload power delivery next year rose by 20 cents to 37.80 euros per MWh. European carbon prices remained steady above 8 euros a tonne, while coal API2 2013 futures closed on Thursday at $95.05 a tonne. Brent crude held above $112 a barrel on Friday as supply concerns diminished with the imminent restart of Britain's largest oilfield. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)