* Tues system price seen at 36.3 euros/MWh
* Wind power generation to rise by 1.4 GW
* Bearish outlook for Nordic forward prices
OSLO, Nov 5 Nordic spot power prices were
expected to fall, due to higher wind power output and lower
export capacities more than offsetting higher demand, Point
Carbon analysts said on Monday.
The Nordic average day-ahead power price for
Tuesday delivery was expected to settle at 36.3 euros ($46.63),
down from 36.6 euros on Monday.
"The rise in wind power output and lower export capacities
are more than outweighing (the) consumption rise due to colder
weather," a Point Carbon analyst said.
The market had an even more bearish outlook with the
day-ahead contract trading at 35.95 euros per MWh.
The combined wind power output in Denmark and Sweden was
expected to rise by 1,350 MW to 2,190 MW on Tuesday, while an
outage on the Baltic Cable reduced export capacity from Sweden
to Germany by 600 MW.
The outage is expected to last until Nov. 7.
On the bullish side, Point Carbon estimated demand to
increase by 550 MW on Tuesday due to average Scandinavia
temperatures dropping by 1.6 degrees Celsius.
FORWARD PRICES
The front-quarter for baseload (24 hours) power delivery
was traded at 40.15 euros a MWh by 0900 GMT, down by 40
cents from Friday's close.
"I don't see any upward signals, and the weather is turning
wetter and warmer. I think the market is to go downwards this
week," a Sweden-based trader said. "I expect the first-quarter
contract to fall to 39 euros."
The weather forecast for the next 15 days showed
precipitation to be almost 1 terawatt-hours above normal, while
temperatures were also expected to be 0.8 degrees warmer than
usual.
Wetter and milder weather is a bearish factor in the Nordic
market, which gets more than half of its electricity from hydro
power and where many households use electricity for house
heating.
Further out on the curve, power prices for baseload delivery
in 2013 < fell by 20 cents to 36.95 euros per MWh, the
lowest since end-September.
The Nordic year-ahead contract has been falling since
mid-August, like German 2013 baseload power.
"The German market is expected to continue falling this
week, and the coal market is quite weak," the trader said.
European carbon prices fell by 11 cents to 8.0
euros a tonne, and coal API2 2013 futures were
quoted in a bid-ask spread of $93.10 and $93.35 a tonne compared
with Friday's close of $93.55.
Front-month Brent crude fell below $105 per barrel
on Monday with investors focused on the U.S. presidential
elections and demand worries.
($1 = 0.7785 euros)
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by David Holmes)