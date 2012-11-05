* Tues system price seen at 36.3 euros/MWh * Wind power generation to rise by 1.4 GW * Bearish outlook for Nordic forward prices OSLO, Nov 5 Nordic spot power prices were expected to fall, due to higher wind power output and lower export capacities more than offsetting higher demand, Point Carbon analysts said on Monday. The Nordic average day-ahead power price for Tuesday delivery was expected to settle at 36.3 euros ($46.63), down from 36.6 euros on Monday. "The rise in wind power output and lower export capacities are more than outweighing (the) consumption rise due to colder weather," a Point Carbon analyst said. The market had an even more bearish outlook with the day-ahead contract trading at 35.95 euros per MWh. The combined wind power output in Denmark and Sweden was expected to rise by 1,350 MW to 2,190 MW on Tuesday, while an outage on the Baltic Cable reduced export capacity from Sweden to Germany by 600 MW. The outage is expected to last until Nov. 7. On the bullish side, Point Carbon estimated demand to increase by 550 MW on Tuesday due to average Scandinavia temperatures dropping by 1.6 degrees Celsius. FORWARD PRICES The front-quarter for baseload (24 hours) power delivery was traded at 40.15 euros a MWh by 0900 GMT, down by 40 cents from Friday's close. "I don't see any upward signals, and the weather is turning wetter and warmer. I think the market is to go downwards this week," a Sweden-based trader said. "I expect the first-quarter contract to fall to 39 euros." The weather forecast for the next 15 days showed precipitation to be almost 1 terawatt-hours above normal, while temperatures were also expected to be 0.8 degrees warmer than usual. Wetter and milder weather is a bearish factor in the Nordic market, which gets more than half of its electricity from hydro power and where many households use electricity for house heating. Further out on the curve, power prices for baseload delivery in 2013 < fell by 20 cents to 36.95 euros per MWh, the lowest since end-September. The Nordic year-ahead contract has been falling since mid-August, like German 2013 baseload power. "The German market is expected to continue falling this week, and the coal market is quite weak," the trader said. European carbon prices fell by 11 cents to 8.0 euros a tonne, and coal API2 2013 futures were quoted in a bid-ask spread of $93.10 and $93.35 a tonne compared with Friday's close of $93.55. Front-month Brent crude fell below $105 per barrel on Monday with investors focused on the U.S. presidential elections and demand worries. ($1 = 0.7785 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by David Holmes)