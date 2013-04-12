* Spot power for Sat set at 51.40 euros/MWh
* Carbon, coal prices rise, while oil falls
OSLO, April 12 Nordic power prices for delivery
in the third quarter rose on Friday as the market was gripped by
uncertainty over how soon the region's depleted water reservoirs
could be refilled.
The benchmark front-quarter contract gained 95
cents to 39 euros ($51.19) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1215 GMT,
compared with the previous day's close.
"Although we are going to have warmer and wetter weather
next week, there is uncertainty about what's going to happen
later, and when the snow melt in the mountains is going to
start," a Norway-based trader said.
"Some water reservoirs are almost empty ... The longer the
snow melt is delayed, the bigger will be pressure on the
prices," he added.
In the short-term, rising temperatures were expected to
drive consumption down by 4,000-5,000 megawatts at the weekend
and on Monday, compared with Friday.
The Nordic average day-ahead power price for
Saturday was set at 51.40 euros a MWh on the Nordic power
exchange Nord Pool Spot, down from 53.37 euros for Friday.
"Significantly lower consumption due to warmer temperatures
is lowering prices this weekend and on Monday," a Point Carbon
analyst said.
Prices for Sunday are expected to come down to 47.80 euros
and for Monday to 49.20 euros, also due to an expected rise in
wind power output in Denmark and Sweden, Point Carbon said.
Further out along the curve, the Nordic contract for
baseload power delivery in 2014 firmed by 30 cents in
step with rising carbon and coal prices.
The benchmark European Union (EU) carbon contract
was up 8 cents to 4.45 euros a tonne, while coal API2 year-ahead
futures edged 45 cents higher to $94.70 a tonne.
In the meantime, Brent crude futures fell more than
$2 a barrel on Friday to $102.25 - weighed by concerns over
global oil demand growth.