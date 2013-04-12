* Spot power for Sat set at 51.40 euros/MWh

* Carbon, coal prices rise, while oil falls

OSLO, April 12 Nordic power prices for delivery in the third quarter rose on Friday as the market was gripped by uncertainty over how soon the region's depleted water reservoirs could be refilled.

The benchmark front-quarter contract gained 95 cents to 39 euros ($51.19) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1215 GMT, compared with the previous day's close.

"Although we are going to have warmer and wetter weather next week, there is uncertainty about what's going to happen later, and when the snow melt in the mountains is going to start," a Norway-based trader said.

"Some water reservoirs are almost empty ... The longer the snow melt is delayed, the bigger will be pressure on the prices," he added.

In the short-term, rising temperatures were expected to drive consumption down by 4,000-5,000 megawatts at the weekend and on Monday, compared with Friday.

The Nordic average day-ahead power price for Saturday was set at 51.40 euros a MWh on the Nordic power exchange Nord Pool Spot, down from 53.37 euros for Friday.

"Significantly lower consumption due to warmer temperatures is lowering prices this weekend and on Monday," a Point Carbon analyst said.

Prices for Sunday are expected to come down to 47.80 euros and for Monday to 49.20 euros, also due to an expected rise in wind power output in Denmark and Sweden, Point Carbon said.

Further out along the curve, the Nordic contract for baseload power delivery in 2014 firmed by 30 cents in step with rising carbon and coal prices.

The benchmark European Union (EU) carbon contract was up 8 cents to 4.45 euros a tonne, while coal API2 year-ahead futures edged 45 cents higher to $94.70 a tonne.

In the meantime, Brent crude futures fell more than $2 a barrel on Friday to $102.25 - weighed by concerns over global oil demand growth.