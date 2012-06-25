* Wet weather forecast pushes quarter-ahead prices down

* Year-ahead contract goes sideways as carbon cost falls

By Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, June 25 Nordic benchmark power prices fell on Monday as prospects of drier weather faded in the hydro-power dependent region, traders said.

The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery was trading at 26.30 euros ($32.84) per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0945 (0745 GMT), 40 cents lower than Friday's close.

"The weather forecast is very wet; there is much precipitation and low spot prices. That's a bearish factor," a Swedish-based portfolio manager said.

Sweden's Meteorological and Hydrological Institute said the weather was expected to be much wetter, 200 percent above normal, within the next six to 10 days.

The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its electricity generation, and wetter weather pushes down prices.

"While products on the front of the curve were falling due to weather, the long-term contracts were impacted by marginal costs," the portfolio manager added.

Further down the curve, Nordic power prices for baseload delivery in 2013 were down by 10 cents to 36.80 euros per MWh after rising strongly on Friday.

European carbon allowances hit a three-month high of 8.20 euros on Friday, the biggest weekly gain in four months, but were down at around 7.90 euros on Monday morning.

Brent crude futures fell more than $1 to hit $89.86 a barrel on Monday as concerns about faltering global growth and Europe's debt crisis hit investor confidence.

SYSTEM PRICE

Point Carbon said it expected the Nordic system price to rise only slightly to 23.4 euros per MWh for Tuesday from 22.8 euros for Monday.

"Yet another windy day in Scandinavia. The wind power output is up as much as 2,500 MW the first four hours," an analyst at Point carbon said.

"Even if we get export to Germany during the night hours, we will still have low night prices in the Nordics due to the increasing wind power output and high hydro inflow," he added. ($1 = 0.7977 euros) (Editing by Jane Baird)