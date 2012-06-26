* Benchmark power contract up on short covering

* Reduced wind output expected to lift system price

OSLO, June 26 Nordic benchmark power prices rose on Tuesday as traders covered short positions before the third-quarter contract expires.

The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery was trading at 27.15 euros ($33.88) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 11.00 a.m. (0900 GMT), 70 cents up from Monday.

"It's short covering. The market is buying back the third-quarter contract, while the spot is stable at low levels," a Sweden-based trader said.

Further down the curve, Nordic power prices for baseload delivery in 2013 were up by 45 cents to 37.25 euros per MWh, supported by carbon prices that remain close to three-month highs hit last week.

European carbon allowances were trading at 8.16 euros at 0930 GMT on Tuesday, close to a three-month high of 8.20 euros hit on Friday on growing confidence that the EU would cut permit supply.

SYSTEM PRICE

Point Carbon said it expected the Nordic system price to rise slightly to 25.8 euros per MWh for Wednesday delivery from 24.7 euros for delivery on Tuesday.

"Reduced wind power output in Denmark and increased exports to Germany are the main reasons why prices are lifted during the night hours," an analyst at Point Carbon said.

Wind power output in Denmark is expected to fall by 1,000-1,500 MW on Wednesday compared to Tuesday, he added. (Editing by Anthony Barker)