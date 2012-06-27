* Benchmark quarter-ahead contract slightly down
* Spot price seen up due lower wind output, exports
OSLO, June 27 Nordic benchmark power prices fell
on Wednesday on weaker carbon prices and a wetter weather
forecast, traders said.
The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours)
delivery was trading at 27.10 euros ($33.80) per megawatt hour
(MWh) at 0730 GMT, 15 cents down from Tuesday.
"The market is slightly down due to weaker carbon prices and
wetter weather forecast," a Sweden-based trader said.
Lows over northwestern Europe will gain influence towards
the weekend with wetter, but slightly warmer weather, said Georg
Muller, a meteorologist at Point Carbon, a market analysis
company of Thomson Reuters.
"Next week high pressure over the continent will partly
extend its range to northern Europe, but later on Atlantic lows
seem to take over again," he added.
The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50
percent of its electricity generation, and wetter weather pushes
down prices.
Further down the curve, Nordic power prices for baseload
delivery in 2013 were down by 15 cents to 37.30 euros
per MWh.
Traders said the contract was influenced by weaker carbon
prices.
Falling carbon prices reduce marginal costs to generate
power at coal plants.
The benchmark December 2012 EU Allowance was valued at 8
euros by 0745 GMT on Wednesday, down by 6 cents from Tuesday's
settle.
SYSTEM PRICE
Point Carbon, a market analysis company of Thomson Reuters,
said it expected the Nordic system price to rise 27.8 euros per
MWh for Thursday delivery from 25.9 euros on Wednesday.
"The combination of the return of NorNed (cable), and the
low wind power output will lift prices tomorrow," an analyst at
Point Carbon said.
Wind power output in Denmark and Sweden is expected to fall
by 1,370 MW to 560 MW on Thursday, according to Hirlam forecast.
NordNed, a 700 MW cable between Sweden and Netherlands, was
expected to be back after maintenance on Thursday.
($1 = 0.8019 euros)
(Editing by Alison Birrane)