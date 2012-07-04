* Nordic system price expected at 25 euros a MWh
* Danish, Swedish wind output to rise by almost 500 MW
OSLO, July 4 Nordic prompt power prices fell on
Wednesday morning as a wet weather outlook was set to raise
hydro power capacity in the region, traders said.
The month-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours)
delivery was trading at 26 euros per MWh, down by 40 cents from
Tuesday's close.
"I think the contract for power delivery in August should
fall further, because the weather forecast is still wet and
there are healthy hydro reserves," a Norwegian-based trader
said.
The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50
percent of its electricity generation, and wet weather is a
bearish price signal.
Georg Muller, a meteorologist at Point Carbon, a market
analysis company of Thomson Reuters, said wet weather was
expected to return during the weekend and to remain until
mid-July.
"I expect rain often above normal with near or below normal
temperatures and no stable high pressure influence before July
20," he said.
Further along the curve, Nordic power prices for baseload
delivery in 2013 were trading at 37.70 euros per MWh,
down by 34 cents.
Brent crude oil was hovering around $100 a barrel on
Wednesday, up from below $90 in June.
Norwegian oil industry and trade unions were to return to
negotiations table on Wednesday afternoon to seek an end to an
oil strike, now in its 11th day, which has affected crude
shipments from the world's eighth-largest
exporter.
SYSTEM PRICE
The Nordic system price for Thursday delivery was expected
to fall to 25 euros per MWh from 25.1 euros on Wednesday, an
analyst at Point Carbon said.
"We expect small changes in the system price for tomorrow
due to slightly higher wind power output, which is to be partly
outweighed by higher exports from Sweden to Germany," the
analyst said.
Increased wind power production pushes prices down.
Wind power output in Denmark and Sweden was expected to
increase by 470 MW on average to 1,000 MW, according to Hirlam
forecast.
($1 = 0.7933 euros)
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Henning Gloystein
and Jason Neely)