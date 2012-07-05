* Nordic system price expected at 23.1 euros a MWh

* Wet weather seen dominating till July 20

OSLO, July 5 Nordic prompt power prices fell further on Thursday morning on a wet weather outlook in the hydro power-dependent region, traders said.

The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery was trading at 37.70 euros ($47.16) per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0945 GMT, down by 40 cents from Wednesday.

"The market will be going down for the days to come with the wetter weather in consideration," a Swedish-based trader said.

"At the moment we have relatively high availability of nuclear power in Sweden, which also supports our view," he added.

The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its electricity generation, and wet weather is a bearish price signal.

Weather forecasts showed wet and cooler conditions ahead from the weekend, with rain volumes to be above normal.

"I still think that we will not see stable drier and warmer weather before July 20," Georg Muller, a meteorologist at Point Carbon, a market analysis company of Thomson Reuters, said.

Further along the curve, Nordic power prices for baseload delivery in 2013 were trading at 37.65 euros per MWh, down by 5 cents from Wednesday.

One trader said he expected the marginal costs of coal power generation to fall, dragging down the contract.

"We are already in a global recession with lower demand for coal pushing the marginal costs of coal power further," he said. "We believe that the trend will continue."

The short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 38.9 euros per megawatt hours in the fourth quarter of 2012, stable from yesterday's close, Point Carbon data showed.

SYSTEM PRICE

The Nordic system price for Thursday delivery was expected to fall to 23.1 euros per MWh from 23.7 euros on Thursday, an analyst at Point Carbon said.

"Wind power production continues to slowly increase, although we expect it to be partly offset by higher exports to Germany," he said.

"Consumption will be lower in the afternoon tomorrow due to the (lower demand) weekend effect."

Wind power output in Denmark and Sweden was to rise by 340 MW to 1,440 MW on Friday. ($1 = 0.7994 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Henning Gloystein and James Jukwey)