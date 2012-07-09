* Key prices fall more than a euro on hydro inflows

* Nordic system price for Tuesday seen at 19.2 euros/MWh

OSLO, July 9 Nordic benchmark power prices fell on Monday morning on rainy weather, which helps building hydro reserves for power production, while consumption was shrinking due to summer holidays, traders said.

The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery traded at 35.95 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0900 GMT, down by 1.10 euro from Friday.

"The low pressure continues with a lot of rain building a high hydro balance, and coupled with low consumption during holidays it puts a lot of (downward) pressure on prices," a Norwegian-based trader said.

The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its electricity generation, and wet weather is a bearish price signal.

"The hydro balance today is 14 terawatt-hours (TWh), but if all rain is delivered as forecast, then the balance will reach 22 TWh in about two weeks, the highest since January," an analyst at Point Carbon, a market analysis company of Thomson Reuters, said.

Further along the curve, Nordic power prices for baseload delivery in 2013 were trading at 36.85 euros per MWh, down by 55 cents from Friday.

One trader said the contract fell due to weaker coal prices, but also due to wet weather helping to build hydro surpluses for production next year.

SYSTEM PRICE

The Nordic system price for Tuesday delivery was expected to go sideways at 19.2 euros per MWh from 19.3 euros on Monday.

"Increasing inflow combines with higher wind power output gives us a bearish outlook for tomorrow's price," an analyst at Point Carbon said.

Wind power production was expected to increase by 300 MW to 2,280 MW in Denmark and Sweden, according to Hirlam forecast.

Also, Swedish 1,047 MW nuclear reactor Ringhals-3 is ramping up power after being restarted on Sunday. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Henning Gloystein and James Jukwey)