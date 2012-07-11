* Wet weather outlook expected to drag quarterly contracts

* Weak oil, coal seen to weigh on 2013 prices

LONDON, July 11 Nordic day-ahead power prices are expected to drop on Wednesday as higher wind power output will add to the system's capacity and put downward pressure on spot prices, analysts said on Wednesday.

The Nordic system price for Thursday delivery was expected to come out at 16.90 euros per MWh, down from Wednesday's price of 18.3 euros a MWh.

"Higher wind power output, in particular in the second half of the day, will add (downward) pressure to the system price. In addition, high inflow levels and a wet (weather) outlook lead us to believe that further reductions in water values are likely today," analysts at Point Carbon said, and added that "we expect about 800 MWh more wind power production tomorrow, compared with today."

Current combined Danish and Swedish wind power generation stood around 1,500 MW on Wednesday morning.

FORWARD PRICES

Further out on the curve, prices moved broadly sideways between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery traded at 36.30 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0900 GMT, up 10 euro cents from Tuesday morning.

Despite these gains, analysts said overall market sentiment remained bearish as a wet weather outlook was expected to put further downward pressure on quarterly contracts and the weak economy weighed on 2013 prices.

"The weather forecasts continue to be much wetter than normal," meteorologists at Point Carbon said, adding that precipitation levels were currently almost 70 percent above the seasonal norm.

The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its electricity generation, and wet weather is a bearish price signal.

On the far end of the curve, prices for baseload delivery in 2013 were trading at 37 euros per MWh, up 30 euro cents.

"Oil remains below $100 a barrel, and coal futures are also below $100 (a tonne), and we also expect gas prices to come off in the near future as we have seen a big demand reduction for Asian LNG," one trader said, and added: "This will also weigh on Nordic forward power prices." (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)