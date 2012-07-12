* System price seen to settle at 11.8 euros a MWh
* Forward prices pulled down by weak coal
LONDON, July 12 Nordic spot power prices are
seen dropping between Thursday and Friday as strong wind power
generation and rising hydro electricity generation are expected
to put downward pressure on prices, analysts said.
The Nordic system price for Friday delivery was expected to
come out at 11.80 euros per MWh, down from Thursday's settlement
of 15.20 euros a MWh.
"Higher wind power output during the night tomorrow will
lead to collapsing night prices (and) we expect to see further
water value adjustments which will lower the price during the
day as well," analysts at Point Carbon said.
Current combined Danish and Swedish wind power generation
stood at around 1,100 MW on Thursday morning, and meteorologists
said they expected wind generation on Friday to rise to around
1,200 MW, with most of the increases seen for Sweden.
Although this is not a large wind power production rise, the
parallel increase in available hydro power as well as typically
lower electricity demand on Fridays mean that the spot power
price is bearish, analysts said.
"We expect an increase in the (hydro) inflow of 150-160
percent this week for Scandinavia due to incoming precipitation
and increasing snow melt," Point Carbon said, but added that
"next week we expect the inflow will fall down from the inflow
peak in the coming weekend".
FORWARD PRICES
Further along the curve, the outlook was also bearish, with
the quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours)
delivery trading around 35.70 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) at
0900 GMT, down 60 euro cents from Wednesday morning.
Analysts said overall market sentiment remained bearish as
the wet weather outlook was expected to put further downward
pressure on quarterly contracts.
"The market is driven only by hydro at the moment, as far
out as the quarter and year ahead (contracts). We expect that
wet weather forecasts and low spot will lead to a continued
bearish sentiment in the market," Point Carbon said.
The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50
percent of its electricity generation, and wet weather is a
bearish price signal.
At the far end of the curve, prices for baseload delivery in
2013 were trading at 36.75 euros per MWh, down 25 euro
cents.
Traders said that weakness in benchmark German power prices,
as well as European coal futures were further adding to the
bearish sentiment in the Nordic market.
German 2013 baseload power prices were trading at 48 euros a
MWh on Thursday morning, down from almost 49 euros earlier in
July, and API2 2013 coal futures fell to $95.25 a tonne on
Thursday morning, their lowest level since mid-June and, before
that, since the second quarter of 2009.
"The macro outlook is bearish so this, combined with the wet
weather in the Nordic region, is putting pretty strong downward
pressure on Nordic forward prices," one Oslo-based energy trader
said.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Mike Nesbit)