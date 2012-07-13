* Strong winds, wet weather increasing renewable capacity

* Weekend daily wind output could reach 3,000 MW

LONDON, July 13 Nordic spot power prices could drop below 10 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh) on Friday, their lowest in a year, as strong winds and rainy weather flood the region with wind and hydro power generation capacity during a time of low demand.

The low prices open up arbitrage opportunities with Germany, where spot power is around 35 euros a MWh more expensive.

Analysts at Point Carbon said they expected the Nordic system price for Saturday to come out at 10.6 euros a MWh on Friday, compared with 12.9 euros for Friday deliveries. Prices for Sunday were seen at 9.1 euros a MWh, before Monday would see a rise again to 12.3 euros.

"The pressure on the hydro producers will give very low prices over the weekend. From Saturday afternoon and throughout Sunday wind power production will also be quite high, adding to the bearish picture, Point Carbon said, adding that Monday would still see high wind power output.

Current combined Danish and Swedish wind power generation stood at around 1,500 MW on Friday morning, and meteorologists said they expected wind generation over the weekend to double to over 3,000 MW.

Traders said that the low Nordic prices opened arbitrage opportunities with Germany, where spot power prices stood around 46 euros a MWh.

"Capacities between from Sweden to Germany are fully loaded," one trader said.

FORWARD PRICES

Further along the curve, the market was firmer, with both the bechmark quarter-ahead and year-ahead contracts rising.

The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery was up 40 euro cents to 36.10 euros a MWh, and the baseload contract for delivery in 2013 was up a quarter of a euro to 37 euros per MWh.

"Rain amounts are closer to normal in the latest weather forecasts, and we expect that the longer contracts will continue to rise slowly today," Point Carbon said.

The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its electricity generation, and wet weather is a bearish price signal. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Keiron Henderson)