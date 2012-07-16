BRIEF-Shenzhen Glory Medical's unit to build hospital, investment at about 550 mln yuan
* Says unit signs framework agreement to build hospital with investment of about 550 million yuan ($79.97 million)
* Nordic system price seen rebounding above 10 euros/MWh
* Drier and more stable weather seen ahead
OSLO, July 16 The Nordic system price for Tuesday delivery was expected to rebound to 11.7 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh), lifted by lower wind output, after dropping below 9 euros on Monday, its lowest in a year.
"Lower wind power output should lift both night prices and peak prices," analysts at Point Carbon said.
Combined Danish and Swedish wind power generation was seen falling by 930 MW to 2,150 MW on Tuesday.
However, significantly lower hydro inflows, seen down by 6,450 MW compared with Monday, adds to the uncertainty, analysts added.
FORWARD PRICES
The benchmark quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery was up 45 euro cents to 36.50 euros a MWh at 0915 GMT on Monday from Friday's close.
"Both weather and fuel are marginally on the bullish side this morning," analysts at Point Carbon said.
Traders said the benchmark contract was lifted by a drier weather forecast, and rebounding after short position covering on Friday.
"The fourth-quarter contract was a bit oversold on Friday, and now is coming back. Also we've got more stable weather conditions to trade on," a Swedish-based trader said.
The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its electricity generation, and drier weather is a bullish price signal.
Further along the curve, the baseload contract for delivery in 2013 was up 20 euro cents to 37.15 euros per MWh.
Brent crude held steady above $102 per barrel on Monday on optimism over the outlook for demand growth in China, the world's second-largest oil consumer.
"The Nordic market is going to remain pretty stable for two-three weeks as producers have hedged contracts ahead of summer vacations," the trader added. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Ogden Discount Rate Cut Would Push up UK Non-Life Insurance Claims Costs https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894215 LONDON, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that a likely reduction in the UK's Ogden discount rate in February 2017 would result in higher costs for claims settled as a lump sum. This could be significant as many payouts are intended to cover decades of costs, so smal
* FY rental revenue 15.2 million euros ($16.17 million) versus 21.8 million euros year ago