OSLO, July 18 Key Nordic power prices rose on Wednesday morning, defying bearish indicators such as wet weather and lower carbon prices, in a move that could be short-covering, traders said.

The benchmark quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery traded at 37.60 euros a MWh at 0830 GMT, up 20 euro cents from Tuesday's close.

"All the parameters - you have a wet weather forecast, you have CO2 going down - indicate downside momentum, but the market seems a bit afraid to add price drops to what has already occurred," a Swedish based trader said.

Nordic power prices have dropped sharply in the early summer months as unusually wet weather has filled hydro reserves in a region that relies for over 50 percent on hydro power generation.

The trader also said this morning's slight price rises could be a result of some traders testing how strong resistance on the upside was, with the aim to swim against the trend and make some small gains from a short-lived price rise.

On the far end of the curve, market sentiment remained bearish.

The baseload contract for delivery in 2013 fell by 35 euro cents to 37.45 euros per MWh, tracking down oil and European carbon prices.

Brent crude slipped below $104 a barrel on Wednesday as the U.S. Federal Reserve offered no signs of further monetary stimulus to boost growth in the world's top oil consumer.

In the EU carbon market, the benchmark emissions allowance was trading down about 6 percent at 7.2 euros on European Commission delaying until September release of details on curbing oversupplied market.

SPOT PRICE

The Nordic system price, the average spot price across the region, for Thursday was expected to settle at 8.8 euros per MWh, up from 8.3 euros on Wednesday, analysts at Point Carbon said.

"The lower wind power output should lift night prices, but we expect peak prices to stay at a very low level," they said.

Spot prices have remained under 10 euros a MWh since last weekend on healthy hydro reserves and low consumption.

Combined Danish and Swedish wind power generation was seen falling by 260 MW to 1,260 MW on Thursday.

The low Nordic spot prices offered arbitrage opportunities with Germany, where spot prices are much higher.

The German day-ahead baseload spot power price settled at 43.8 euros per MWh for Wednesday delivery, more than 35 euros higher than the Nordic spot price. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Henning Gloystein and James Jukwey)